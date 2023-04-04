ARTICLE

Producers and processers in Alberta looking to promote their locally made food products now have help thanks to a new labelling system.

On March 23, the Government of Alberta announced the launch of the Made in Alberta voluntary labelling program, allowing producers and processors in the province to showcase their locally made products at grocery stores and farmer's markets.

"This new voluntary label celebrates the safe, high-quality agricultural and food products that Alberta is known for here and around the globe," Nate Horner, Alberta's minister of agriculture and irrigation, said in a news release. "It will help consumers more easily identify Alberta products so they know their hard-earned dollars will stay in our province and support other Alberta families."

The Made in Alberta program will be administered by the Alberta Food Processors Association (AFPA), a non-profit organization representing growers, processors, retailers, foodservice buyers and suppliers. Calgary lawyer Scott Exner sits on AFPA's board.

"By choosing a local product, you are not only helping the business but the community as a whole," AFPA chair Eric Haak said in a statement. "Our members are proud of what they grow, produce and process and are excited to increase their local coverage in our province."

Visit the Made in Alberta website if you're interested in using the new label on your products.

