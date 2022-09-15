ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On August 16, 2022, LiveFit North America Inc. operating as Ethey ("Ethey") announced that it had acquired Puppy Gang Fresh Foods Ltd. ("Puppy Gang").

Ethey is a leading Canadian zero-waste meal delivery service, providing chef-cooked meals to homes across Canada.

Based in Toronto, Puppy Gang provides nutritious human grade dog food delivery across Canada, and focuses on improving the lives of dogs through whole foods. Puppy Gang's food production is ethical and eco-focused with reusable packaging and 1% of all sales go to dog rescue agencies.

Megan Cornell and Michael La Sorda of Gowling WLG advised Puppy Gang with respect to this transaction.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.