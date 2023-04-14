John Manley joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss his reaction to the 2023 federal budget. He says that he understands the pressure to increase spending and help all areas of the economy, but warns that restraint is needed. John notes it seems odd to tax the banks and says that the 'taxing the rich' strategy is not an easy solution as the people affected can just move. He gives his personal experience cutting costs to protect Canada's revenue and critiques excessive spending this budget.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.