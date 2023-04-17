On March 23, 2023, the Ontario government tabled its 2023 Budget. If passed, the Budget will address critical needs in the province, including Ontario's labour shortage, particularly in sectors such as construction and health care. Highlights of particular interest to employer include:

$75 million over the next three years in the Skills Development Fund to address the persistent labour shortage.

$25 million over three years in the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program to attract skilled workers, including in-demand professionals in skilled trades.

$224 million in 2023 to leverage private-sector expertise and expand training centres, including union-led training halls to train and retain skilled workers.

$184 billion over 10 years in infrastructure spending.

$27.9 billion to support the planning and construction of highway expansions and rehabilitation projects in the province.

$70.5 billion over 10 years in public transit infrastructure.

Over $48 billion over 10 years in hospital infrastructure.

$15 billion in capital grants over 10 years to expand and renew schools.

$3 million in 2023–24 to expand the Ontario Bridge Training Program to help internationally trained immigrants find employment in their field, get faster access to training, and support to help them obtain a license or certificate.

$425 million over three years to support mental health and addictions services, including a 5% increase in the base funding of community-based mental health and addictions services providers funded by the Ministry of Health.

Ontario Made Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit that will provide a 10% refundable Corporate Income Tax credit to help local manufacturing companies invest in, and expand, their operations.

Voluntary Clean Energy Credit Registry that will provide businesses with a tool that is designed to help them meet their environmental and sustainability goals and demonstrate that their electricity has been sourced from clean resources, including hydroelectric, solar, wind, bioenergy, and nuclear power.

$3.3 million over three years to expand the dual credit program for secondary school students, giving 1,400 additional students the opportunity to gain experience in health care-related courses for future careers as nurses, personal support workers, medical laboratory technicians and paramedics.

Accelerate investments in at-home and community care by bringing funding in 2023–24 up to $569 million.

$22 million to hire up to 200 hospital preceptors to provide mentorship, supervision and training to newly graduated nurses.

$15 million to keep 100 mid-to-late career nurses in the workforce.

$4.3 million to help at least 50 internationally trained physicians get licensed in Ontario.

