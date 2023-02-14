Legislation for the period 01/26 to 02/08

Note: If you experience issues with a link, try an alternate browser

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, February 01, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Special Economic Measures Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 04, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 28, 2023:

Department of Industry Act

Radiocommunication Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 04, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Insurance Companies Act

Aeronautics Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 28, 2023:

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 28, 2023:

Income Tax Act

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

CUSMA Secretariat

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 04, 2023:

Income Tax Act

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 28, 2023:

Environment, Dept. of the

Alberta Gazette, Part II, January 31, 2023:

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Hydro and Electric Energy Act

Surface Rights Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, January 31, 2023:

Pharmaceutical Services Act

Provincial Sales Tax Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 7, 2023:

Assessment Act

Coal Act

Employment and Assistance Act

Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act

Mineral Tenure Act

Repeals BC Reg 91/60 Amends BC Regs 263/93 296/2005 280/2007 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation 271/2007 – Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation

Workers Compensation Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 7, 2023:

Nurse Practitioners Statutes Amendment Act, 2011, SBC 2011, c 24

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Apprenticeship and Certification Act

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Gasoline and Motive Fuel Tax Act

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, February 1, 2023:

An Act to Amend the Commissioners for Taking Affidavits Act, SNB 2016, c 19

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, January 31, 2023:

Social Work Profession Act

NWT Reg 001-2023 Social Work Profession General Regulations, amendment

Business Corporations Act

NWT Reg 002-2023 Business Corporations Regulations, amendment

Co-operative Associations Act

NWT Reg 003-2023 Co-operative Associations Regulations, amendment

Partnership and Business Names Act

NWT Reg 004-2023 Partnership and Business Names Regulations, amendment

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, January 27, 2023:

Dietitians Act

NS Reg 4/2023 Dietitians Regulations

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 1/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 2/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, January 27, 2023:

Dietitians Act, SNS 2009, c 2

Act, except subsection 15(7), in force January 24, 2023 (NS Reg 4/2023)

Nunavut / Nunavut

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, January 31, 2023:

The Representative for Children and Youth Act, S Nu 2013, c 27

Paragraph 4(1)(b) in force April 1, 2023 (R-001-2023)

Notices / Avis

Nunavut Gazette, Part I, January 31, 2023:

Legislation Act

The Chief Legislative Counsel gives notice under subsection 49(3) of the Legislation Act that the following enactments were repealed under section 49 of the Legislation Act on January 1, 2023: (a) section 3 of An Act to Amend the Land Titles Act, S.Nu. 2000,c.15, as amended by S.Nu. 2002,c.7; (b) section 5 and subsection 12(6) of the Regulatory Reform Measures Act, S.N.W.T. 1998,c.21.



Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 12/23 Administrative Penalties

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 13/23 Registrations under Part II.2 of the Act — Activities Requiring Assessment of Air Emissions, amending O Reg 1/17

Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012

O Reg 14/23 Administrative Penalties

Safety and Consumer Statutes Administration Act, 1996

O Reg 11/23 General, amending O Reg 187/09

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021

February 3, 2023

Amending Ontario Regulation 246/22 under the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021 titled "General" to advance the plan to fix long-term care in the areas of: staffing, medication management and drug administration, and resident experience — Comments by March 5, 2023

Consumer Protection Act, 2002

February 6, 2023

Consultation Paper on Modernizing the Consumer Protection Act, 2002 — Comments by March 17, 2023

Planning Act

February 6, 2023

Municipal Reporting on Planning Matters - Proposed Minister's Regulation under the Planning Act — Comments by March 8, 2023

Psychology and Applied Behaviour Analysis Act, 2021

February 6, 2023

College of Psychologists of Ontario's Proposed Amendments to its Regulations for Behaviour Analysts — Comments by March 23, 2023

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, January 28, 2023:

Ontario Energy Board

Notice of Amendments to the Standard Supply Service Code

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, February 4, 2023:

Land Survey Act, SPEI 2022, c 78

Act in force February 4, 2023

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 7 Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 22 mars 2022 et modifiant d'autres dispositions législatives 8 Loi visant à améliorer l'efficacité et l'accessibilité de la justice, notamment en favorisant la médiation et l'arbitrage et en simplifiant la procédure civile à la Cour du Québec

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 7 An Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 22 March 2022 and amending other legislative provisions 8 An Act to improve justice efficiency and accessibility, in particular by promoting mediation and arbitration and by simplifying civil procedure in the Court of Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1er février 2023:

Code des professions

Décret 49-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les diplômes délivrés par les établissements d'enseignement désignés qui donnent droit aux permis et aux certificats de spécialistes des ordres professionnels

Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

Décret 58-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la soustraction de certains régimes de retraite à l'application de dispositions de la Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Décret 79-2023 Règlement abrogeant le Règlement sur la mise en Suvre de l'entente relative aux programmes financés par le ministère des Ressources humaines et du Développement des compétences Décret 80-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail dans les mines

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 février 2023:

Loi sur l'administration fiscale

Loi sur les impôts

Loi sur le régime de rentes du Québec

Loi sur la taxe de vente du Québec

Décret 90-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'administration fiscale

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exemptions fiscales consenties à certains organismes internationaux gouvernementaux ainsi qu'à certains de leurs employés et membres de leur famille

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exemptions fiscales consenties à certains organismes internationaux non gouvernementaux ainsi qu'à certains de leurs employés et membres de leur famille

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les impôts

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les cotisations au régime de rentes du Québec

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la taxe de vente du Québec



Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Décret 102-2023 Règlement sur les fournisseurs

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 1, 2023:

Professional Code

OC 49-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the diplomas issued by designated educational institutions which give access to permits or specialist's certificates of professional orders

Supplemental Pension Plans Act

OC 58-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the exemption of certain pension plans from the application of provisions of the Supplemental Pension Plans Act

Act respecting occupational health and safety

OC 79-2023 Regulation to revoke the Regulation respecting the implementation of the Agreement regarding programs financed by the Department of Human Resources and Skills Development OC 80-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 8, 2023:

Tax Administration Act

Taxation Act

Act respecting the Québec Pension Plan

Act respecting the Québec sales tax

OC 90-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting fiscal administration

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting tax exemptions granted to certain international governmental organizations and to certain of their employees and members of their families

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting tax exemptions granted to certain international non-governmental organizations and to certain employees of such organizations and to members of their families

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Taxation Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting contributions to the Québec Pension Plan

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Québec sales tax

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

OC 102-2023 Regulation respecting suppliers

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1er février 2023:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics

Loi visant principalement à promouvoir l'achat québécois et responsable par les organismes publics, à renforcer le régime d'intégrité des entreprises et à accroître les pouvoirs de l'Autorité des marchés publics

Loi sur l'Autorité des marchés publics

Règlement déterminant les droits exigibles des entreprises pour l'application du chapitre V.1 de la Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics relatif à l'intégrité des entreprises ainsi que les montants des sanctions administratives pécuniaires pouvant être imposées par l'Autorité des marchés publics

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 1, 2023:

Act respecting contracting by public bodies

Act mainly to promote Québec-sourced and responsible procurement by public bodies, to reinforce the integrity regime of enterprises and to increase the powers of the Autorité des marchés publics

Act respecting the Autorité des marchés publics

Regulation to determine the fees payable by enterprises under Chapter V.1 of the Act respecting contracting by public bodies relating to the integrity of enterprises and the amounts of the monetary administrative penalties that may be imposed by the Autorité des marchés publics

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1er février 2023:

Loi modifiant la Loi sur l'assurance automobile, le Code de la sécurité routière et d'autres dispositions, SQ 2022, c 13

30 avril 2023 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des articles 61 à 65, des paragraphes 4° à 8°, 11° et 13° de l'article 76 et de l'article 84 de la Loi, sauf à l'égard des véhicules lourds immatriculés au nom du ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable qui sont sous la gestion du Centre de gestion de l'équipement roulant de ce ministère pour lesquels la date de l'entrée en vigueur de ces dispositions est fixée au 1er septembre 2023 et à l'égard des véhicules lourds immatriculés au nom d'Hydro-Québec ou de l'une de ses filiales en propriété exclusive pour lesquels la date de l'entrée en vigueur de ces dispositions est fixée au 31 décembre 2024(Décret 76-2023)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 1, 2023:

Automobile Insurance Act, the Highway Safety Code and other provisions, SQ 2022, c 13

30 April 2023 be set as the date of coming into force of sections 61 to 65, paragraphs 4 to 8, 11 and 13 of section 76 and section 84 of the Act, except in respect of heavy vehicles registered in the name of the Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable that are under the management of the Centre de gestion de l'équipement roulant of that department, for which the date of coming into force of those provisions is set for 1 September 2023, and in respect of heavy vehicles registered in the name of Hydro-Québec or one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, for which the date of coming into force of those provisions is set for 31 December 2024 (OC 76-2023)

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, February 3, 2023:

The Provincial Sales Tax Act

Sask Reg 1/2023 The Provincial Sales Tax (Admissions) Amendment Regulations, 2023

The Mineral Resources Act, 1985

Sask Reg 2/2023 The Mineral Exploration Tax Credit Amendment Regulations, 2023

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Legal Aid Amendment Act, 2022, SS 2022, c 18

Act in force February 1, 2023 (OC 3/2023)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, January 27, 2023:

The Licensed Practical Nurses Act, 2000

Saskatchewan Association of Licensed Practical Nurses — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments (Graduate IENs)

Yukon / Yukon