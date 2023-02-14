Legislation for the period 01/26 to 02/08
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-39
|An Act to amend An Act to amend the Criminal Code (medical assistance in dying)
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, February 01, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2023-9
|Order 2023-87-02-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2023-6
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 04, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Regulations Amending the Products Containing Mercury Regulations (Erratum)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 28, 2023:
Department of Industry Act
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-001-23 — Fee order for space stations
- Notice No. SMSE-002-23 — Fee order for earth stations
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 04, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice with respect to the proposed Code of Practice for the Environmentally Sound Management of Chemical Substances in the Chemicals, Plastics and Rubber Sectors
- Publication of final decision after screening assessment of four substances in the Ethers Group specified on the Domestic Substances List (paragraphs 68(b) and (c) or subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Insurance Companies Act
- Pacific Life Re International Limited — Order to insure in Canada risks
- Swiss Re Corporate Solutions America Insurance Corporation — Order to insure in Canada risks
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 75
- Order Repealing the Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 73
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 28, 2023:
- CIBC Mellon Trust Company and CIBC Mellon — Global Securities Services Company Letters patent of amalgamation
- Citibank Canada — Reduction of stated capital
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 28, 2023:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 118820232RR0001]
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decision
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
CUSMA Secretariat
- Completion of panel review — Large diameter welded pipe from Canada
Canada Gazette, Part I, February 04, 2023:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Voluntary, 138153473RR0001] (Erratum)
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal Notice No. HA-2022-024
- Expiry review of finding Copper pipe fittings
- Inquiry Small boats
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, January 28, 2023:
Environment, Dept. of the
- Notice with respect to reporting of greenhouse gases (GHGs) for 2022 and 2023
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, January 31, 2023:
Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
|Alta Reg 3/23
|Activities Designation Amendment Regulation
Hydro and Electric Energy Act
|Alta Reg 1/23
|Hydro and Electric Energy (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Surface Rights Act
|Alta Reg 2/23
|Surface Rights Act General Amendment Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|1
|An Act to Ensure the Supremacy of Parliament
|2
|National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Act
|3
|Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2023
|4
|Finance Statutes Amendment Act, 2023
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, January 31, 2023:
Pharmaceutical Services Act
|BC Reg 14/2023
|Amends BC Reg 73/2015 — Drug Plans Regulation
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|BC Reg 12/2023
|Enacts Designated Major Event Accommodation Area Tax Regulation
|BC Reg 13/2023
|Amends BC Reg 96/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Regulation
|BC Reg 15/2023
|Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 7, 2023:
Assessment Act
|BC Reg 22/2023
|Amends BC Reg 433/98 — Assessment Act Regulation
Coal Act
|BC Reg 19/2023
|Amends BC Regs
296/2005
280/2007 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
|BC Reg 20/2023
|Amends BC Regs
171/2011 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
280/2007 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
Employment and Assistance Act
|BC Reg 21/2023
|Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation
Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act
|BC Reg 21/2023
|Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 19/2023
|
Repeals BC Reg 91/60
|BC Reg 20/2023
|Amends BC Regs
21/99
171/2011 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
280/2007 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
271/2007 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
Workers Compensation Act
|BC Reg 18/2023
|Schedule 2 of Act amended
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 7, 2023:
Nurse Practitioners Statutes Amendment Act, 2011, SBC 2011, c 24
- Sections 9 to 12 in force February 1, 2023 (BC Reg 17/2023)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations
The Apprenticeship and Certification Act
|Man Reg 11/2023
|Apprenticeship and Certification — General Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Gasoline and Motive Fuel Tax Act
|NB Reg 2023-5
|NB Reg 82-81, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, February 1, 2023:
An Act to Amend the Commissioners for Taking Affidavits Act, SNB 2016, c 19
- Act in force September 1, 2022
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, January 31, 2023:
Social Work Profession Act
|NWT Reg 001-2023
|Social Work Profession General Regulations, amendment
Business Corporations Act
|NWT Reg 002-2023
|Business Corporations Regulations, amendment
Co-operative Associations Act
|NWT Reg 003-2023
|Co-operative Associations Regulations, amendment
Partnership and Business Names Act
|NWT Reg 004-2023
|Partnership and Business Names Regulations, amendment
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, January 27, 2023:
Dietitians Act
|NS Reg 4/2023
|Dietitians Regulations
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 1/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 2/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, January 27, 2023:
Dietitians Act, SNS 2009, c 2
- Act, except subsection 15(7), in force January 24, 2023 (NS Reg 4/2023)
Nunavut / Nunavut
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nunavut Gazette, Part II, January 31, 2023:
The Representative for Children and Youth Act, S Nu 2013, c 27
- Paragraph 4(1)(b) in force April 1, 2023 (R-001-2023)
Notices / Avis
Nunavut Gazette, Part I, January 31, 2023:
Legislation Act
- The Chief Legislative Counsel gives notice under subsection
49(3) of the Legislation Act that the following enactments were
repealed under section 49 of the Legislation Act on January 1,
2023:
- (a) section 3 of An Act to Amend the Land Titles Act, S.Nu. 2000,c.15, as amended by S.Nu. 2002,c.7;
- (b) section 5 and subsection 12(6) of the Regulatory Reform Measures Act, S.N.W.T. 1998,c.21.
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Electricity Act, 1998
|O Reg 12/23
|Administrative Penalties
Environmental Protection Act
|O Reg 13/23
|Registrations under Part II.2 of the Act — Activities Requiring Assessment of Air Emissions, amending O Reg 1/17
Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012
|O Reg 14/23
|Administrative Penalties
Safety and Consumer Statutes Administration Act, 1996
|O Reg 11/23
|General, amending O Reg 187/09
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021
February 3, 2023
Amending Ontario Regulation 246/22 under the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021 titled "General" to advance the plan to fix long-term care in the areas of: staffing, medication management and drug administration, and resident experience — Comments by March 5, 2023
Consumer Protection Act, 2002
February 6, 2023
Consultation Paper on Modernizing the Consumer Protection Act, 2002 — Comments by March 17, 2023
Planning Act
February 6, 2023
Municipal Reporting on Planning Matters - Proposed Minister's Regulation under the Planning Act — Comments by March 8, 2023
Psychology and Applied Behaviour Analysis Act, 2021
February 6, 2023
College of Psychologists of Ontario's Proposed Amendments to its Regulations for Behaviour Analysts — Comments by March 23, 2023
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, January 28, 2023:
Ontario Energy Board
- Notice of Amendments to the Standard Supply Service Code
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, February 4, 2023:
Land Survey Act, SPEI 2022, c 78
- Act in force February 4, 2023
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|7
|Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 22 mars 2022 et modifiant d'autres dispositions législatives
|8
|Loi visant à améliorer l'efficacité et l'accessibilité de la justice, notamment en favorisant la médiation et l'arbitrage et en simplifiant la procédure civile à la Cour du Québec
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|7
|An Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 22 March 2022 and amending other legislative provisions
|8
|
An Act to improve justice efficiency and accessibility, in particular by promoting mediation and arbitration and by simplifying civil procedure in the Court of Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1er février 2023:
Code des professions
|Décret 49-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les diplômes délivrés par les établissements d'enseignement désignés qui donnent droit aux permis et aux certificats de spécialistes des ordres professionnels
Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite
|Décret 58-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la soustraction de certains régimes de retraite à l'application de dispositions de la Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
|Décret 79-2023
|Règlement abrogeant le Règlement sur la mise en Suvre de l'entente relative aux programmes financés par le ministère des Ressources humaines et du Développement des compétences
|Décret 80-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail dans les mines
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 février 2023:
Loi sur l'administration fiscale
Loi sur les impôts
Loi sur le régime de rentes du Québec
Loi sur la taxe de vente du Québec
|Décret 90-2023
|
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur
l'administration fiscale
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
|Décret 102-2023
|Règlement sur les fournisseurs
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 1, 2023:
Professional Code
|OC 49-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the diplomas issued by designated educational institutions which give access to permits or specialist's certificates of professional orders
Supplemental Pension Plans Act
|OC 58-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the exemption of certain pension plans from the application of provisions of the Supplemental Pension Plans Act
Act respecting occupational health and safety
|OC 79-2023
|Regulation to revoke the Regulation respecting the implementation of the Agreement regarding programs financed by the Department of Human Resources and Skills Development
|OC 80-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 8, 2023:
Tax Administration Act
Taxation Act
Act respecting the Québec Pension Plan
Act respecting the Québec sales tax
|OC 90-2023
|
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting fiscal
administration
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases
|OC 102-2023
|Regulation respecting suppliers
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1er février 2023:
Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics
Loi visant principalement à promouvoir l'achat québécois et responsable par les organismes publics, à renforcer le régime d'intégrité des entreprises et à accroître les pouvoirs de l'Autorité des marchés publics
Loi sur l'Autorité des marchés publics
- Règlement déterminant les droits exigibles des entreprises pour l'application du chapitre V.1 de la Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics relatif à l'intégrité des entreprises ainsi que les montants des sanctions administratives pécuniaires pouvant être imposées par l'Autorité des marchés publics
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 1, 2023:
Act respecting contracting by public bodies
Act mainly to promote Québec-sourced and responsible procurement by public bodies, to reinforce the integrity regime of enterprises and to increase the powers of the Autorité des marchés publics
Act respecting the Autorité des marchés publics
- Regulation to determine the fees payable by enterprises under Chapter V.1 of the Act respecting contracting by public bodies relating to the integrity of enterprises and the amounts of the monetary administrative penalties that may be imposed by the Autorité des marchés publics
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1er février 2023:
Loi modifiant la Loi sur l'assurance automobile, le Code de la sécurité routière et d'autres dispositions, SQ 2022, c 13
- 30 avril 2023 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des articles 61 à 65, des paragraphes 4° à 8°, 11° et 13° de l'article 76 et de l'article 84 de la Loi, sauf à l'égard des véhicules lourds immatriculés au nom du ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable qui sont sous la gestion du Centre de gestion de l'équipement roulant de ce ministère pour lesquels la date de l'entrée en vigueur de ces dispositions est fixée au 1er septembre 2023 et à l'égard des véhicules lourds immatriculés au nom d'Hydro-Québec ou de l'une de ses filiales en propriété exclusive pour lesquels la date de l'entrée en vigueur de ces dispositions est fixée au 31 décembre 2024(Décret 76-2023)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 1, 2023:
Automobile Insurance Act, the Highway Safety Code and other provisions, SQ 2022, c 13
- 30 April 2023 be set as the date of coming into force of sections 61 to 65, paragraphs 4 to 8, 11 and 13 of section 76 and section 84 of the Act, except in respect of heavy vehicles registered in the name of the Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable that are under the management of the Centre de gestion de l'équipement roulant of that department, for which the date of coming into force of those provisions is set for 1 September 2023, and in respect of heavy vehicles registered in the name of Hydro-Québec or one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, for which the date of coming into force of those provisions is set for 31 December 2024 (OC 76-2023)
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, February 3, 2023:
The Provincial Sales Tax Act
|Sask Reg 1/2023
|The Provincial Sales Tax (Admissions) Amendment Regulations, 2023
The Mineral Resources Act, 1985
|Sask Reg 2/2023
|The Mineral Exploration Tax Credit Amendment Regulations, 2023
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Legal Aid Amendment Act, 2022, SS 2022, c 18
- Act in force February 1, 2023 (OC 3/2023)
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, January 27, 2023:
The Licensed Practical Nurses Act, 2000
- Saskatchewan Association of Licensed Practical Nurses — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments (Graduate IENs)
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
