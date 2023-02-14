Legislation for the period 01/26 to 02/08

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

C-39 An Act to amend An Act to amend the Criminal Code (medical assistance in dying)

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, February 01, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2023-9 Order 2023-87-02-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2023-6 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 04, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Regulations Amending the Products Containing Mercury Regulations (Erratum)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 28, 2023:

Department of Industry Act
Radiocommunication Act

  • Notice No. SMSE-001-23 — Fee order for space stations
  • Notice No. SMSE-002-23 — Fee order for earth stations

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 04, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Notice with respect to the proposed Code of Practice for the Environmentally Sound Management of Chemical Substances in the Chemicals, Plastics and Rubber Sectors
  • Publication of final decision after screening assessment of four substances in the Ethers Group specified on the Domestic Substances List (paragraphs 68(b) and (c) or subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Insurance Companies Act

  • Pacific Life Re International Limited — Order to insure in Canada risks
  • Swiss Re Corporate Solutions America Insurance Corporation — Order to insure in Canada risks

Aeronautics Act

  • Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 75
  • Order Repealing the Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 73

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 28, 2023:

  • CIBC Mellon Trust Company and CIBC Mellon — Global Securities Services Company Letters patent of amalgamation
  • Citibank Canada — Reduction of stated capital

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 28, 2023:

Income Tax Act

  • Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 118820232RR0001]

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decision
  • Notices of consultation
  • Part 1 applications

CUSMA Secretariat

  • Completion of panel review — Large diameter welded pipe from Canada

Canada Gazette, Part I, February 04, 2023:

Income Tax Act

  • Revocation of registration of a charity [Voluntary, 138153473RR0001] (Erratum)

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeal Notice No. HA-2022-024
  • Expiry review of finding Copper pipe fittings
  • Inquiry Small boats

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions
  • Notices of consultation
  • Part 1 applications

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, January 28, 2023:

Environment, Dept. of the

  • Notice with respect to reporting of greenhouse gases (GHGs) for 2022 and 2023

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, January 31, 2023:

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Alta Reg 3/23 Activities Designation Amendment Regulation

Hydro and Electric Energy Act

Alta Reg 1/23 Hydro and Electric Energy (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Surface Rights Act

Alta Reg 2/23 Surface Rights Act General Amendment Regulation

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

1 An Act to Ensure the Supremacy of Parliament
2 National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Act
3 Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2023
4 Finance Statutes Amendment Act, 2023

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, January 31, 2023:

Pharmaceutical Services Act

BC Reg 14/2023 Amends BC Reg 73/2015 — Drug Plans Regulation

Provincial Sales Tax Act

BC Reg 12/2023 Enacts Designated Major Event Accommodation Area Tax Regulation
BC Reg 13/2023 Amends BC Reg 96/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Regulation
BC Reg 15/2023 Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 7, 2023:

Assessment Act

BC Reg 22/2023 Amends BC Reg 433/98 — Assessment Act Regulation

Coal Act

BC Reg 19/2023 Amends BC Regs
296/2005
280/2007 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
BC Reg 20/2023 Amends BC Regs
171/2011 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
280/2007 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation

Employment and Assistance Act

BC Reg 21/2023 Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation

Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act

BC Reg 21/2023 Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 19/2023

Repeals BC Reg 91/60
Amends BC Regs
263/93
296/2005
280/2007 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
271/2007 – Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
BC Reg 20/2023 Amends BC Regs
21/99
171/2011 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
280/2007 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
271/2007 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation

Workers Compensation Act

BC Reg 18/2023 Schedule 2 of Act amended

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, February 7, 2023:

Nurse Practitioners Statutes Amendment Act, 2011, SBC 2011, c 24

  • Sections 9 to 12 in force February 1, 2023 (BC Reg 17/2023)

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Apprenticeship and Certification Act

Man Reg 11/2023 Apprenticeship and Certification — General Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Gasoline and Motive Fuel Tax Act

NB Reg 2023-5 NB Reg 82-81, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, February 1, 2023:

An Act to Amend the Commissioners for Taking Affidavits Act, SNB 2016, c 19

  • Act in force September 1, 2022

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

  • No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, January 31, 2023:

Social Work Profession Act

NWT Reg 001-2023 Social Work Profession General Regulations, amendment

Business Corporations Act

NWT Reg 002-2023 Business Corporations Regulations, amendment

Co-operative Associations Act

NWT Reg 003-2023 Co-operative Associations Regulations, amendment

Partnership and Business Names Act

NWT Reg 004-2023 Partnership and Business Names Regulations, amendment

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, January 27, 2023:

Dietitians Act

NS Reg 4/2023 Dietitians Regulations

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 1/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
NS Reg 2/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, January 27, 2023:

Dietitians Act, SNS 2009, c 2

  • Act, except subsection 15(7), in force January 24, 2023 (NS Reg 4/2023)

Nunavut / Nunavut

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, January 31, 2023:

The Representative for Children and Youth Act, S Nu 2013, c 27

  • Paragraph 4(1)(b) in force April 1, 2023 (R-001-2023)

Notices / Avis

Nunavut Gazette, Part I, January 31, 2023:

Legislation Act

  • The Chief Legislative Counsel gives notice under subsection 49(3) of the Legislation Act that the following enactments were repealed under section 49 of the Legislation Act on January 1, 2023:
    • (a) section 3 of An Act to Amend the Land Titles Act, S.Nu. 2000,c.15, as amended by S.Nu. 2002,c.7;
    • (b) section 5 and subsection 12(6) of the Regulatory Reform Measures Act, S.N.W.T. 1998,c.21.

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 12/23 Administrative Penalties

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 13/23 Registrations under Part II.2 of the Act — Activities Requiring Assessment of Air Emissions, amending O Reg 1/17

Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012

O Reg 14/23 Administrative Penalties

Safety and Consumer Statutes Administration Act, 1996

O Reg 11/23 General, amending O Reg 187/09

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021

February 3, 2023
Amending Ontario Regulation 246/22 under the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021 titled "General" to advance the plan to fix long-term care in the areas of: staffing, medication management and drug administration, and resident experience — Comments by March 5, 2023

Consumer Protection Act, 2002

February 6, 2023
Consultation Paper on Modernizing the Consumer Protection Act, 2002 — Comments by March 17, 2023

Planning Act

February 6, 2023
Municipal Reporting on Planning Matters - Proposed Minister's Regulation under the Planning Act — Comments by March 8, 2023

Psychology and Applied Behaviour Analysis Act, 2021

February 6, 2023
College of Psychologists of Ontario's Proposed Amendments to its Regulations for Behaviour Analysts — Comments by March 23, 2023

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, January 28, 2023:

Ontario Energy Board

  • Notice of Amendments to the Standard Supply Service Code

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, February 4, 2023:

Land Survey Act, SPEI 2022, c 78

  • Act in force February 4, 2023

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

7 Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 22 mars 2022 et modifiant d'autres dispositions législatives
8 Loi visant à améliorer l'efficacité et l'accessibilité de la justice, notamment en favorisant la médiation et l'arbitrage et en simplifiant la procédure civile à la Cour du Québec

Bills

7 An Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 22 March 2022 and amending other legislative provisions
8

An Act to improve justice efficiency and accessibility, in particular by promoting mediation and arbitration and by simplifying civil procedure in the Court of Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1er février 2023:

Code des professions

Décret 49-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les diplômes délivrés par les établissements d'enseignement désignés qui donnent droit aux permis et aux certificats de spécialistes des ordres professionnels

Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

Décret 58-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la soustraction de certains régimes de retraite à l'application de dispositions de la Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Décret 79-2023 Règlement abrogeant le Règlement sur la mise en Suvre de l'entente relative aux programmes financés par le ministère des Ressources humaines et du Développement des compétences
Décret 80-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail dans les mines

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 février 2023:

Loi sur l'administration fiscale
Loi sur les impôts
Loi sur le régime de rentes du Québec
Loi sur la taxe de vente du Québec

Décret 90-2023

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'administration fiscale
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exemptions fiscales consenties à certains organismes internationaux gouvernementaux ainsi qu'à certains de leurs employés et membres de leur famille
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exemptions fiscales consenties à certains organismes internationaux non gouvernementaux ainsi qu'à certains de leurs employés et membres de leur famille
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les impôts
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les cotisations au régime de rentes du Québec
Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la taxe de vente du Québec

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Décret 102-2023 Règlement sur les fournisseurs

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 1, 2023:

Professional Code

OC 49-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the diplomas issued by designated educational institutions which give access to permits or specialist's certificates of professional orders

Supplemental Pension Plans Act

OC 58-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the exemption of certain pension plans from the application of provisions of the Supplemental Pension Plans Act

Act respecting occupational health and safety

OC 79-2023 Regulation to revoke the Regulation respecting the implementation of the Agreement regarding programs financed by the Department of Human Resources and Skills Development
OC 80-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 8, 2023:

Tax Administration Act
Taxation Act
Act respecting the Québec Pension Plan
Act respecting the Québec sales tax

OC 90-2023

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting fiscal administration
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting tax exemptions granted to certain international governmental organizations and to certain of their employees and members of their families
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting tax exemptions granted to certain international non-governmental organizations and to certain employees of such organizations and to members of their families
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Taxation Act
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting contributions to the Québec Pension Plan
Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Québec sales tax

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

OC 102-2023 Regulation respecting suppliers

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1er février 2023:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics
Loi visant principalement à promouvoir l'achat québécois et responsable par les organismes publics, à renforcer le régime d'intégrité des entreprises et à accroître les pouvoirs de l'Autorité des marchés publics
Loi sur l'Autorité des marchés publics

  • Règlement déterminant les droits exigibles des entreprises pour l'application du chapitre V.1 de la Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics relatif à l'intégrité des entreprises ainsi que les montants des sanctions administratives pécuniaires pouvant être imposées par l'Autorité des marchés publics

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 1, 2023:

Act respecting contracting by public bodies
Act mainly to promote Québec-sourced and responsible procurement by public bodies, to reinforce the integrity regime of enterprises and to increase the powers of the Autorité des marchés publics
Act respecting the Autorité des marchés publics

  • Regulation to determine the fees payable by enterprises under Chapter V.1 of the Act respecting contracting by public bodies relating to the integrity of enterprises and the amounts of the monetary administrative penalties that may be imposed by the Autorité des marchés publics

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1er février 2023:

Loi modifiant la Loi sur l'assurance automobile, le Code de la sécurité routière et d'autres dispositions, SQ 2022, c 13

  • 30 avril 2023 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des articles 61 à 65, des paragraphes 4° à 8°, 11° et 13° de l'article 76 et de l'article 84 de la Loi, sauf à l'égard des véhicules lourds immatriculés au nom du ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable qui sont sous la gestion du Centre de gestion de l'équipement roulant de ce ministère pour lesquels la date de l'entrée en vigueur de ces dispositions est fixée au 1er septembre 2023 et à l'égard des véhicules lourds immatriculés au nom d'Hydro-Québec ou de l'une de ses filiales en propriété exclusive pour lesquels la date de l'entrée en vigueur de ces dispositions est fixée au 31 décembre 2024(Décret 76-2023)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, February 1, 2023:

Automobile Insurance Act, the Highway Safety Code and other provisions, SQ 2022, c 13

  • 30 April 2023 be set as the date of coming into force of sections 61 to 65, paragraphs 4 to 8, 11 and 13 of section 76 and section 84 of the Act, except in respect of heavy vehicles registered in the name of the Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable that are under the management of the Centre de gestion de l'équipement roulant of that department, for which the date of coming into force of those provisions is set for 1 September 2023, and in respect of heavy vehicles registered in the name of Hydro-Québec or one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, for which the date of coming into force of those provisions is set for 31 December 2024 (OC 76-2023)

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, February 3, 2023:

The Provincial Sales Tax Act

Sask Reg 1/2023 The Provincial Sales Tax (Admissions) Amendment Regulations, 2023

The Mineral Resources Act, 1985

Sask Reg 2/2023 The Mineral Exploration Tax Credit Amendment Regulations, 2023

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Legal Aid Amendment Act, 2022, SS 2022, c 18

  • Act in force February 1, 2023 (OC 3/2023)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, January 27, 2023:

The Licensed Practical Nurses Act, 2000

  • Saskatchewan Association of Licensed Practical Nurses — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments (Graduate IENs)

Yukon / Yukon

  • No entries for this issue

