Canadian Lawyer writes on the release of Bennett Jones Fall 2022 Economic Outlook-Managing Risks and Taking Action. Key themes include:
- How health of the Canadian economy will largely depend on the response of wages and prices to the rapid tightening of monetary policy that began in the first quarter of 2022.
- Why the U.S. economy will undergo a shallow recession in the first three quarters of 2023, but Canada would perform marginally better due to higher resource prices.
- Why it is so important that the private sector and governments in Canada work together to address gaps, grow our productive capacity and expand our ability to produce the goods and services that the world wants to buy.
