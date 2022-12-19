ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Canada

Council Resolution Restricting Communications Of Councillor Unreasonable And Punitive Gardiner Roberts LLP Municipal governments are said to have the most influence on the day-to-day lives of residents.

Legislature Passes Alberta Sovereignty Within A United Canada Act: Overview And Implications Borden Ladner Gervais LLP On Nov. 29, 2022, the newly elected Premier of Alberta tabled as her first Bill the anticipated Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act (the Act)...

First Nation Hunters Lose Appeal To Overturn Wildlife Act Conviction MLT Aikins LLP Three Treaty Indians who were convicted of contravening the Wildlife Act for recovering a moose from land they did not have a legal right to access have had their appeal dismissed.

Nothing But The Truth: Credible Net Zero Commitments And Esg Disclosures Gowling WLG Net zero. It's a term that gets bandied about as businesses, municipalities and countries make commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible.

Canada Unveils Significant Changes To The Investment Canada Act Borden Ladner Gervais LLP On Dec. 7, 2022, the Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (Minister) unveiled a bill that he states will "modernize" the Investment Canada Act (ICA),...