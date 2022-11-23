Legislation for the period 10/27 to 11/09

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-32 An Act to implement certain provisions of the fall economic statement tabled in Parliament on November 3, 2022 and certain provisions of the budget tabled in Parliament on April 7, 2022

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only S-212 An Act to amend the Criminal Records Act, to make consequential amendments to other Acts and to repeal a regulation S-225 An Act to amend the Prohibiting Cluster Munitions Act (investments) S-230 An Act to amend the Corrections and Conditional Release Act S-231 An Act to amend the Criminal Code, the Criminal Records Act, the National Defence Act and the DNA Identification Act S-238 An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Canadian Victims Bill of Rights (information about the victim) S-242 An Act to amend the Radiocommunication Act

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, November 09, 2022:

Contraventions Act

SOR/2022-221 Regulations Amending the Contraventions Regulations

Species at Risk Act

SOR/2022-216 Critical Habitat of the Fawnsfoot (Truncilla donaciformis) Order SOR/2022-215 Critical Habitat of the Lilliput (Toxolasma parvum) Order SOR/2022-217 Critical Habitat of the Threehorn Wartyback (Obliquaria reflexa) Order

Firearms Act

SOR/2022-219 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Firearms Act

Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

SOR/2022-220 Regulations Amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations (National Occupational Classification 2021)

Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act

SI/2022-53 Order Designating the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion who is a Federal Minister to be the Minister for the Purposes of the Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act

Criminal Code

SOR/2022-222 Regulations Amending the Regulations for the Monitoring of Medical Assistance in Dying

Secure Air Travel Act

Aeronautics Act

SOR/2022-225 Regulations Amending the Secure Air Travel Regulations and the Designated Provisions Regulations

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2022-214 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations SOR/2022-223 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations SOR/2022-224 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 29, 2022:

Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act

By-law Amending the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Prescribed Practices Premium Surcharge By-law

Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act

Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

Regulations Amending the Output-Based Pricing System Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations

Canada Business Corporations Act

Regulations Amending the Canada Business Corporations Regulations, 2001

Canada Labour Code

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Arctic Waters Pollution Prevention Act

Vessel Construction and Equipment Regulations

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 29, 2022:

Dept. of the Environment

Notice of intent — Consultation on proposed amendments to the Wild Animal and Plant Trade Regulations (administrative update)

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Roster of review officers

Notice of intent on the labelling of toxic substances in products, including toxic flame retardants

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-013-22 — Publication of RSS-139, Issue 4, RSS-170, Issue 4, SRSP-513, Issue 4, and SRSP-519, Issue 2

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 05, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 21184

Publication of final decision after screening assessment for 21 Poly(alkoxylates/ethers) Group substances specified on the Domestic Substances List (paragraphs 68(b) and (c) or subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Species at Risk Act

Notice of intent — Consultation by Environment and Climate Change Canada on the assessment of the status of the Monarch and two subspecies of the Western Bumble Bee (mckayi, occidentalis)

Description of Western Rattlesnake, of Great Basin Gophersnake and of Desert Nightsnake critical habitat in the Vaseux-Bighorn National Wildlife Area

Trust And Loan Companies Act

Odyssey Trust Company — Letters patent of continuance and order to commence and carry on business

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 29, 2022:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 857173231RR0001]

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 871378048RR0001]

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 886336882RR0001]

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 890630593RR0001]

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 823570189RR0001] [Erratum]

Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 100356476RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeals — Notice No. HA-2022-018

Order — Gypsum board

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 05, 2022:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 107376238RR0001]

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 809309479RR0001]

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 892420746RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2022-019

Determination — Instruments and laboratory equipment

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Orders

Part 1 applications

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 29, 2022:

Global Affairs Canada

Rules of procedure for Binational Panel Reviews applicable to dispute settlement proceedings under Chapter 10 of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement

Rules of procedure for Extraordinary Challenge Committees applicable to dispute settlement proceedings under Chapter 10 of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement

Rules of procedure for Special Committees applicable to dispute settlement proceedings under Chapter 10 of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 05, 2022:

Copyright Board

SOCAN Tariff 3.B — Cabarets, Cafes, Clubs, Cocktail Bars, Dining Rooms, Lounges, Restaurants, Roadhouses, Taverns, and Similar Establishments – Recorded Music Accompanying Live Entertainment (2018-2025)



Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2022:

Alberta Housing Act

Alta Reg 207/2022 Social Housing Accommodation Amendment Regulation

Cooperatives Act

Alta Reg 206/2022 Cooperatives Amendment Regulation

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Alta Reg 203/2022 Activities Designation Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 194/2022 Extended Producer Responsibility Regulation

Fisheries (Alberta) Act

Alta Reg 212/2022 Fisheries (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 195/2022 General Fisheries (Alberta) Amendment Regulation

Mental Health Services Protection Act

Alta Reg 202/2022 Mental Health Services Protection Amendment Regulation

Provincial Offences Procedure Act

Alta Reg 196/2022 Procedures (Environment and Parks) Amendment Regulation

Referendum Act

Alta Reg 197/2022 Referendum (General) Amendment Regulation



British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 37 Energy Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 38 Indigenous Self-Government in Child and Family Services Amendment Act 39 Judicial Review Procedure Amendment Act, 2022 40 Passenger Transportation Amendment Act (No. 2), 2022 41 Workers Compensation Amendment Act (No. 2), 2022 42 Provincial Sales Tax Amendment Act, 2022

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 1, 2022:

Carbon Tax Act

BC Reg 211/2022 Amends BC Reg 125/2008 — Carbon Tax Regulation

Coal Act

BC Reg 213/2022 Amends BC Reg 395/2012 — Coal Land Reserve Regulation

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 213/2022 Amends BC Regs

71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation

397/2012 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation

Motor Fuel Tax Act

BC Reg 211/2022 Amends BC Reg 414/85 — Motor Fuel Tax Regulation

Petroleum and Natural Gas Act

BC Reg 211/2022 Amends BC Regs

98/2008 — Net Profit Royalty Regulation

495/92 — Petroleum and Natural Gas Royalty and Freehold Production Tax Regulation

Provincial Sales Tax Act

BC Reg 212/2022 Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 8, 2022:

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 216/2022 Amends BC Reg 533/95 — Provincial Court (Child, Family and Community Service Act) Rules

Workers Compensation Act

BC Reg 215/2022 Amends BC Reg 125/2009 — Firefighters' Occupational Disease Regulation

Royal Assents

November 03, 2022

Bill 26, Environmental Management Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 25

Bill 27, Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2022 — Chapter No. 31

Bill 28, Municipal Affairs Statutes (Property Taxation) Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 26

Bill 29, Mortgage Services Act — Chapter No. 27

Bill 30, Cannabis Control and Licensing Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 28

Bill 31, B.C. Pavilion Corporation Act — Chapter No. 33

Bill 32, Gaming Control Act — Chapter No. 29

Bill 33, Food Delivery Service Fee Act — Chapter No. 30

Bill 34, Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 34

Bill 35, Income Tax Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 32



Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 241 The Drivers and Vehicles Amendment Act (Licence Plates for MMIWG2S Awareness)

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Court of Appeal Act

Man Reg 127/2022 Court of Appeal Rules, amendment

The Pharmaceutical Act

Man Reg 132/2022 Pharmaceutical Regulation, amendment



New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 2 An Act to Amend the Real Property Tax Act 3 An Act Respecting Surgical Facilities 4 An Act to Amend the Public Works Act 5 Missing Persons Act 6 An Act Respecting the Enduring Powers of Attorney Act and the Wills Act 7 Private Woodlot Sustainability Act 9 An Act to Amend the Real Property Tax Act 10 An Act to Amend the New Brunswick Income Tax Act 11 An Act Respecting the Health and Safety of Fishers 12 An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act 13 An Act to Amend the Salvage Dealers Licensing Act 14 An Act Respecting the Assessment Act

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Electricity Act

NB Reg 2022-74 Energy Efficiency Regulation



Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 7 An Act to Amend the Schools Act, 1997 19 An Act to Amend the Fishing Industry Collective Bargaining Act 20 An Act Respecting the Delivery of Health and Community Services and the Establishment of a Provincial Health Authority

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Endangered Species Act

NLR 75/22 Endangered Species List Regulations (Amendment)

Income and Employment Support Act

NLR 76/22 Income and Employment Support Regulations (Amendment)

Judicature Act

NLR 77/22 Rules of Supreme Court, 1986 (Amendment)

Labour Relations Act

NLR 78/22 Labour Management Arbitration Committee Regulations (Amendment)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

An Act to Amend the Adoption Act, 2013, SNL 2021, c 22

Act in force October 28, 2022 (NLR 73/22)



Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 56 An Act to Amend the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation Act 57 Miscellaneous Statute Law Amendment Act, 2022 58 An Act to Amend the Legislative Assembly and Executive Council Act 59 An Act to Amend the Elections and Plebiscites Act

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2022:

Workers' Compensation Act

NWT Reg R-064-2022 Workers' Compensation General Regulations, amendment



Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 243 Sexual Assault Victims Support Act 250 Stop Burying Plastic Act

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 4, 2022:

Apprenticeship and Trades Qualifications Act

NS Reg 243/2022 Glazier Trade Regulations

Electricity Act

NS Reg 235/2022 Renewable Electricity Retail Sale Regulations — amendment

Finance Act

NS Reg 234/2022 Direct Student Loan Regulations — amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 232/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 233/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 241/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 422/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 240/2022 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendmen



Nunavut / Nunavut

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 9 Write-Off of Assets Act, 2021- 2022 11 Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act 12 An Act to Amend the Commissioner's Land Act 13 An Act to Amend the Limitation of Actions Act and the Legal Questions Act and to Repeal and Replace the Interprovincial Subpoenas Act 14 An Act to Amend the Northern Employee Benefits Services Pension Plan Act



Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 26 An Act to amend various Acts in respect of post-secondary education 28 An Act to resolve labour disputes involving school board employees represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees

Regulations / Règlements

Ambulance Act

O Reg 517/22 General, amending O Reg 257/00

Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993

O Reg 518/22 General, amending O Reg 73/94 O Reg 519/22 Classification of Proposals for Instruments, amending O Reg 681/94

Health Protection and Promotion Act

O Reg 507/22 Public Pools, amending Reg 565 of RRO 1990

Medicine Act, 1991

O Reg 510/22 Registration, amending O Reg 865/93

Nursing Act, 1991

O Reg 509/22 General, amending O Reg 275/94

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

O Reg 511/22 Definitions and Exemptions, amending O Reg 161/99 O Reg 512/22 Classes of Consumers and Determination of Rates, amending O Reg 95/05

Planning Act

O Reg 514/22 Zoning Area — Town of Caledon, Regional Municipality of Peel, amending O Reg 362/20 O Reg 515/22 Zoning Order — Municipality of Brockton, County of Bruce O Reg 516/22 Zoning Order — Town of Newmarket, Regional Municipality of York

Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991

O Reg 508/22 Registration Requirements

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Act, 1991

November 3, 2022

College of Audiologists and Speech-Language Pathologists of Ontario (CASLPO) Professional Misconduct Regulation — Comments by December 18, 2022

Greenbelt Act, 2005

November 4, 2022

Proposed Amendments to the Greenbelt Plan — Comments by December 4, 2022

November 4, 2022

Proposed amendments to the Greenbelt Area boundary regulation — Comments by December 4, 2022

Oak Ridges Moraine Conservation Act, 2001

November 4, 2022

Proposed redesignation of land under the Oak Ridges Moraine Conservation Plan — Comments by December 4, 2022

The New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017

November 4, 2022

Amendments to the New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017 to support the proclamation of administrative monetary penalties — Comments by November 14, 2022

Royal Assents

November 03, 2022

Bill 28, Keeping Students in Class Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 19



Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 67 An Act to Amend the Island Investment Development Act 68 An Act to Amend the Workers Compensation Act (No. 2) 69 An Act to Amend the Health Services Payment Act 70 An Act to Amend the Victims of Crime Act 71 An Act to Amend the Roads Act 72 Notaries and Commissioners Act 73 An Act to Amend the Municipal Government Act 74 An Act to Amend the Highway Signage Act 75 Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 (No. 2) 76 An Act to Amend the Early Learning and Child Care Act 77 An Act to Amend the Registry Act 78 An Act to Amend the Health Information Act 79 An Act to Amend the Plastic Bag Reduction Act 80 An Act to Amend the Rental of Residential Property Act (No. 2) 81 Gasoline Tax Act 82 Land Survey Act

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, October 29, 2022:

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2022-808 Midwives Regulations (Amendment)

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, November 5, 2022:

Apprenticeship and Trades Qualification Act

EC2022-809 General Regulations



Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 9 novembre 2022:

Code de procédure civile

Décret 1700-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la médiation des demandes relatives à des petites créances

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 9, 2022:

Code of Civil Procedure

OC 1700-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the mediation of small claims

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 9 novembre 2022:

Code de procédure civile

AM 2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la table de fixation de la contribution alimentaire parentale de base — Arrêté numéro 4894 du ministre de la Justice AM 2022 Règlement établissant un projet pilote visant la transformation numérique de l'administration de la justice — Arrêté du ministre de la Justice

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 9, 2022:

Code of Civil Procedure

MO 2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Basic Parental Contribution Determination Table — Order 4894 of the Minister of Justice MO 2022 Regulation to establish a pilot project relating to digital transformation of the administration of justice — Order of the Minister of Justice

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 9 novembre 2022:

Loi sur l'assurance automobile

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les contributions d'assuranc

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 9, 2022:

Automobile Insurance Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting insurance contributions



Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 88 An Act to Assert Saskatchewan's Exclusive Legislative Jurisdiction and to Confirm the Autonomy of Saskatchewan 89 An Act to amend The Income Tax Act, 2000 90 An Act to amend The Saskatchewan Telecommunications Act and The Saskatchewan Telecommunications Holding Corporation Act respecting Borrowing Powers 91 An Act to amend The Saskatchewan Employment Act 92 An Act to amend The Automobile Accident Insurance Act 93 An Act to amend The Traffic Safety Act 94 An Act respecting the Public Pension and Benefits Administration Corporation and making a consequential amendment to The Financial Administration Act, 1993 95 An Act to amend The Surface Rights Acquisition and Compensation Act, to make a related amendment to The Oil and Gas Conservation Act and to make consequential amendments to The Surface Rights Acquisition and Compensation Amendment Act, 1981 96 An Act to repeal The Leafcutting Beekeepers Registration Act 97 An Act to amend The Architects Act, 1996

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, October 28, 2022:

The Workers' Compensation Act, 2013

2023 Preliminary Assessment Rates

Rules of Court

Court of King's Bench For Saskatchewan

Criminal Practice Directive No. 10 — Initial Judicial Interim Release

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, November 4, 2022:

The Dental Disciplines Act

Saskatchewan Dental Hygienists' Association — Regulatory Bylaw Amenment



Yukon / Yukon

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 306 Act to Amend the Oil and Gas Act (2022)

