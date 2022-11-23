Legislation for the period 10/27 to 11/09
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-32
|An Act to implement certain provisions of the fall economic statement tabled in Parliament on November 3, 2022 and certain provisions of the budget tabled in Parliament on April 7, 2022
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-212
|An Act to amend the Criminal Records Act, to make consequential amendments to other Acts and to repeal a regulation
|S-225
|An Act to amend the Prohibiting Cluster Munitions Act (investments)
|S-230
|An Act to amend the Corrections and Conditional Release Act
|S-231
|An Act to amend the Criminal Code, the Criminal Records Act, the National Defence Act and the DNA Identification Act
|S-238
|An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Canadian Victims Bill of Rights (information about the victim)
|S-242
|An Act to amend the Radiocommunication Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, November 09, 2022:
Contraventions Act
|SOR/2022-221
|Regulations Amending the Contraventions Regulations
Species at Risk Act
|SOR/2022-216
|Critical Habitat of the Fawnsfoot (Truncilla donaciformis) Order
|SOR/2022-215
|Critical Habitat of the Lilliput (Toxolasma parvum) Order
|SOR/2022-217
|Critical Habitat of the Threehorn Wartyback (Obliquaria reflexa) Order
Firearms Act
|SOR/2022-219
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Firearms Act
Immigration and Refugee Protection Act
|SOR/2022-220
|Regulations Amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations (National Occupational Classification 2021)
Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act
|SI/2022-53
|Order Designating the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion who is a Federal Minister to be the Minister for the Purposes of the Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act
Criminal Code
|SOR/2022-222
|Regulations Amending the Regulations for the Monitoring of Medical Assistance in Dying
Secure Air Travel Act
Aeronautics Act
|SOR/2022-225
|Regulations Amending the Secure Air Travel Regulations and the Designated Provisions Regulations
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2022-214
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
|SOR/2022-223
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
|SOR/2022-224
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 29, 2022:
Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act
- By-law Amending the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Prescribed Practices Premium Surcharge By-law
Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act
- Regulations Amending the Output-Based Pricing System Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
Canada Business Corporations Act
- Regulations Amending the Canada Business Corporations Regulations, 2001
Canada Labour Code
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
Arctic Waters Pollution Prevention Act
- Vessel Construction and Equipment Regulations
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 29, 2022:
Dept. of the Environment
- Notice of intent — Consultation on proposed amendments to the Wild Animal and Plant Trade Regulations (administrative update)
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Roster of review officers
- Notice of intent on the labelling of toxic substances in products, including toxic flame retardants
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-013-22 — Publication of RSS-139, Issue 4, RSS-170, Issue 4, SRSP-513, Issue 4, and SRSP-519, Issue 2
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 05, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 21184
- Publication of final decision after screening assessment for 21 Poly(alkoxylates/ethers) Group substances specified on the Domestic Substances List (paragraphs 68(b) and (c) or subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Species at Risk Act
- Notice of intent — Consultation by Environment and Climate Change Canada on the assessment of the status of the Monarch and two subspecies of the Western Bumble Bee (mckayi, occidentalis)
- Description of Western Rattlesnake, of Great Basin Gophersnake and of Desert Nightsnake critical habitat in the Vaseux-Bighorn National Wildlife Area
Trust And Loan Companies Act
- Odyssey Trust Company — Letters patent of continuance and order to commence and carry on business
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 29, 2022:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 857173231RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 871378048RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 886336882RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 890630593RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 823570189RR0001] [Erratum]
- Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 100356476RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2022-018
- Order — Gypsum board
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 05, 2022:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 107376238RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 809309479RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 892420746RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2022-019
- Determination — Instruments and laboratory equipment
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Orders
- Part 1 applications
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 29, 2022:
Global Affairs Canada
- Rules of procedure for Binational Panel Reviews applicable to dispute settlement proceedings under Chapter 10 of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement
- Rules of procedure for Extraordinary Challenge Committees applicable to dispute settlement proceedings under Chapter 10 of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement
- Rules of procedure for Special Committees applicable to dispute settlement proceedings under Chapter 10 of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 05, 2022:
Copyright Board
- SOCAN Tariff 3.B — Cabarets, Cafes, Clubs, Cocktail Bars, Dining Rooms, Lounges, Restaurants, Roadhouses, Taverns, and Similar Establishments – Recorded Music Accompanying Live Entertainment (2018-2025)
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2022:
Alberta Housing Act
|Alta Reg 207/2022
|Social Housing Accommodation Amendment Regulation
Cooperatives Act
|Alta Reg 206/2022
|Cooperatives Amendment Regulation
Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
|Alta Reg 203/2022
|Activities Designation Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 194/2022
|Extended Producer Responsibility Regulation
Fisheries (Alberta) Act
|Alta Reg 212/2022
|Fisheries (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 195/2022
|General Fisheries (Alberta) Amendment Regulation
Mental Health Services Protection Act
|Alta Reg 202/2022
|Mental Health Services Protection Amendment Regulation
Provincial Offences Procedure Act
|Alta Reg 196/2022
|Procedures (Environment and Parks) Amendment Regulation
Referendum Act
|Alta Reg 197/2022
|Referendum (General) Amendment Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|37
|Energy Statutes Amendment Act, 2022
|38
|Indigenous Self-Government in Child and Family Services Amendment Act
|39
|Judicial Review Procedure Amendment Act, 2022
|40
|Passenger Transportation Amendment Act (No. 2), 2022
|41
|Workers Compensation Amendment Act (No. 2), 2022
|42
|Provincial Sales Tax Amendment Act, 2022
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 1, 2022:
Carbon Tax Act
|BC Reg 211/2022
|Amends BC Reg 125/2008 — Carbon Tax Regulation
Coal Act
|BC Reg 213/2022
|Amends BC Reg 395/2012 — Coal Land Reserve Regulation
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 213/2022
|Amends BC Regs
71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
397/2012 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
Motor Fuel Tax Act
|BC Reg 211/2022
|Amends BC Reg 414/85 — Motor Fuel Tax Regulation
Petroleum and Natural Gas Act
|BC Reg 211/2022
|Amends BC Regs
98/2008 — Net Profit Royalty Regulation
495/92 — Petroleum and Natural Gas Royalty and Freehold Production Tax Regulation
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|BC Reg 212/2022
|Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 8, 2022:
Court Rules Act
|BC Reg 216/2022
|Amends BC Reg 533/95 — Provincial Court (Child, Family and Community Service Act) Rules
Workers Compensation Act
|BC Reg 215/2022
|Amends BC Reg 125/2009 — Firefighters' Occupational Disease Regulation
Royal Assents
November 03, 2022
- Bill 26, Environmental Management Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 25
- Bill 27, Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2022 — Chapter No. 31
- Bill 28, Municipal Affairs Statutes (Property Taxation) Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 26
- Bill 29, Mortgage Services Act — Chapter No. 27
- Bill 30, Cannabis Control and Licensing Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 28
- Bill 31, B.C. Pavilion Corporation Act — Chapter No. 33
- Bill 32, Gaming Control Act — Chapter No. 29
- Bill 33, Food Delivery Service Fee Act — Chapter No. 30
- Bill 34, Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 34
- Bill 35, Income Tax Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 32
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|241
|The Drivers and Vehicles Amendment Act (Licence Plates for MMIWG2S Awareness)
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations
The Court of Appeal Act
|Man Reg 127/2022
|Court of Appeal Rules, amendment
The Pharmaceutical Act
|Man Reg 132/2022
|Pharmaceutical Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|2
|An Act to Amend the Real Property Tax Act
|3
|An Act Respecting Surgical Facilities
|4
|An Act to Amend the Public Works Act
|5
|Missing Persons Act
|6
|An Act Respecting the Enduring Powers of Attorney Act and the Wills Act
|7
|Private Woodlot Sustainability Act
|9
|An Act to Amend the Real Property Tax Act
|10
|An Act to Amend the New Brunswick Income Tax Act
|11
|An Act Respecting the Health and Safety of Fishers
|12
|An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act
|13
|An Act to Amend the Salvage Dealers Licensing Act
|14
|An Act Respecting the Assessment Act
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Electricity Act
|NB Reg 2022-74
|Energy Efficiency Regulation
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|7
|An Act to Amend the Schools Act, 1997
|19
|An Act to Amend the Fishing Industry Collective Bargaining Act
|20
|An Act Respecting the Delivery of Health and Community Services and the Establishment of a Provincial Health Authority
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Endangered Species Act
|NLR 75/22
|Endangered Species List Regulations (Amendment)
Income and Employment Support Act
|NLR 76/22
|Income and Employment Support Regulations (Amendment)
Judicature Act
|NLR 77/22
|Rules of Supreme Court, 1986 (Amendment)
Labour Relations Act
|NLR 78/22
|Labour Management Arbitration Committee Regulations (Amendment)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
An Act to Amend the Adoption Act, 2013, SNL 2021, c 22
- Act in force October 28, 2022 (NLR 73/22)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|56
|An Act to Amend the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation Act
|57
|Miscellaneous Statute Law Amendment Act, 2022
|58
|An Act to Amend the Legislative Assembly and Executive Council Act
|59
|An Act to Amend the Elections and Plebiscites Act
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2022:
Workers' Compensation Act
|NWT Reg R-064-2022
|Workers' Compensation General Regulations, amendment
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|243
|Sexual Assault Victims Support Act
|250
|Stop Burying Plastic Act
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 4, 2022:
Apprenticeship and Trades Qualifications Act
|NS Reg 243/2022
|Glazier Trade Regulations
Electricity Act
|NS Reg 235/2022
|Renewable Electricity Retail Sale Regulations — amendment
Finance Act
|NS Reg 234/2022
|Direct Student Loan Regulations — amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 232/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 233/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 241/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 422/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 240/2022
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendmen
Nunavut / Nunavut
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|9
|Write-Off of Assets Act, 2021- 2022
|11
|Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act
|12
|An Act to Amend the Commissioner's Land Act
|13
|An Act to Amend the Limitation of Actions Act and the Legal Questions Act and to Repeal and Replace the Interprovincial Subpoenas Act
|14
|An Act to Amend the Northern Employee Benefits Services Pension Plan Act
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|26
|An Act to amend various Acts in respect of post-secondary education
|28
|An Act to resolve labour disputes involving school board employees represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees
Regulations / Règlements
Ambulance Act
|O Reg 517/22
|General, amending O Reg 257/00
Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993
|O Reg 518/22
|General, amending O Reg 73/94
|O Reg 519/22
|Classification of Proposals for Instruments, amending O Reg 681/94
Health Protection and Promotion Act
|O Reg 507/22
|Public Pools, amending Reg 565 of RRO 1990
Medicine Act, 1991
|O Reg 510/22
|Registration, amending O Reg 865/93
Nursing Act, 1991
|O Reg 509/22
|General, amending O Reg 275/94
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
|O Reg 511/22
|Definitions and Exemptions, amending O Reg 161/99
|O Reg 512/22
|Classes of Consumers and Determination of Rates, amending O Reg 95/05
Planning Act
|O Reg 514/22
|Zoning Area — Town of Caledon, Regional Municipality of Peel, amending O Reg 362/20
|O Reg 515/22
|Zoning Order — Municipality of Brockton, County of Bruce
|O Reg 516/22
|
Zoning Order — Town of Newmarket, Regional Municipality of York
Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991
|O Reg 508/22
|Registration Requirements
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Act, 1991
November 3, 2022
College of Audiologists and Speech-Language Pathologists of Ontario (CASLPO) Professional Misconduct Regulation — Comments by December 18, 2022
Greenbelt Act, 2005
November 4, 2022
Proposed Amendments to the Greenbelt Plan — Comments by December 4, 2022
November 4, 2022
Proposed amendments to the Greenbelt Area boundary regulation — Comments by December 4, 2022
Oak Ridges Moraine Conservation Act, 2001
November 4, 2022
Proposed redesignation of land under the Oak Ridges Moraine Conservation Plan — Comments by December 4, 2022
The New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017
November 4, 2022
Amendments to the New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017 to support the proclamation of administrative monetary penalties — Comments by November 14, 2022
Royal Assents
November 03, 2022
- Bill 28, Keeping Students in Class Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 19
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|67
|An Act to Amend the Island Investment Development Act
|68
|An Act to Amend the Workers Compensation Act (No. 2)
|69
|An Act to Amend the Health Services Payment Act
|70
|An Act to Amend the Victims of Crime Act
|71
|An Act to Amend the Roads Act
|72
|Notaries and Commissioners Act
|73
|An Act to Amend the Municipal Government Act
|74
|An Act to Amend the Highway Signage Act
|75
|Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 (No. 2)
|76
|An Act to Amend the Early Learning and Child Care Act
|77
|An Act to Amend the Registry Act
|78
|An Act to Amend the Health Information Act
|79
|An Act to Amend the Plastic Bag Reduction Act
|80
|An Act to Amend the Rental of Residential Property Act (No. 2)
|81
|Gasoline Tax Act
|82
|Land Survey Act
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, October 29, 2022:
Regulated Health Professions Act
|EC2022-808
|Midwives Regulations (Amendment)
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, November 5, 2022:
Apprenticeship and Trades Qualification Act
|EC2022-809
|General Regulations
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 9 novembre 2022:
Code de procédure civile
|Décret 1700-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la médiation des demandes relatives à des petites créances
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 9, 2022:
Code of Civil Procedure
|OC 1700-2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the mediation of small claims
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 9 novembre 2022:
Code de procédure civile
|AM 2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la table de fixation de la contribution alimentaire parentale de base — Arrêté numéro 4894 du ministre de la Justice
|AM 2022
|Règlement établissant un projet pilote visant la transformation numérique de l'administration de la justice — Arrêté du ministre de la Justice
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 9, 2022:
Code of Civil Procedure
|MO 2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Basic Parental Contribution Determination Table — Order 4894 of the Minister of Justice
|MO 2022
|Regulation to establish a pilot project relating to digital transformation of the administration of justice — Order of the Minister of Justice
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 9 novembre 2022:
Loi sur l'assurance automobile
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les contributions d'assuranc
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 9, 2022:
Automobile Insurance Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting insurance contributions
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|88
|An Act to Assert Saskatchewan's Exclusive Legislative Jurisdiction and to Confirm the Autonomy of Saskatchewan
|89
|An Act to amend The Income Tax Act, 2000
|90
|An Act to amend The Saskatchewan Telecommunications Act and The Saskatchewan Telecommunications Holding Corporation Act respecting Borrowing Powers
|91
|An Act to amend The Saskatchewan Employment Act
|92
|An Act to amend The Automobile Accident Insurance Act
|93
|An Act to amend The Traffic Safety Act
|94
|An Act respecting the Public Pension and Benefits Administration Corporation and making a consequential amendment to The Financial Administration Act, 1993
|95
|An Act to amend The Surface Rights Acquisition and Compensation Act, to make a related amendment to The Oil and Gas Conservation Act and to make consequential amendments to The Surface Rights Acquisition and Compensation Amendment Act, 1981
|96
|An Act to repeal The Leafcutting Beekeepers Registration Act
|97
|An Act to amend The Architects Act, 1996
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, October 28, 2022:
The Workers' Compensation Act, 2013
- 2023 Preliminary Assessment Rates
Rules of
Court
Court of King's Bench For Saskatchewan
- Criminal Practice Directive No. 10 — Initial Judicial Interim Release
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, November 4, 2022:
The Dental Disciplines Act
- Saskatchewan Dental Hygienists' Association — Regulatory Bylaw Amenment
Yukon / Yukon
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|306
|Act to Amend the Oil and Gas Act (2022)
