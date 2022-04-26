Legislation for the period 03/24 to 04/06
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-14
|An Act to amend the Constitution Act, 1867 (electoral representation)
|C-17
|An Act to amend the Federal-Provincial Fiscal Arrangements Act and to authorize certain payments to be made out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund
|C-18
|An Act respecting online communications platforms that make news content available to persons in Canada
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-6
|An Act respecting regulatory modernization
|S-7
|An Act to amend the Customs Act and the Preclearance Act, 2016
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, March 30, 2022:
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2022-49
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Belarus) Regulations
|SOR/2022-52
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2022-53
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2022-56
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2022-58
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Belarus) Regulations
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2022-51
|Order 2022-87-02-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act
|SOR/2022-54
|By-law Amending the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Differential Premiums By-law
|SOR/2022-55
|Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Eligible Financial Contracts By-law
College of Patent Agents and Trademark Agents Act
|SOR/2022-59
|By-laws Amending the By-laws of the College of Patent Agents and Trademark Agents (Board)
|SOR/2022-60
|By-laws Amending the By-laws of the College of Patent Agents and Trademark Agents (College)
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 2, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order Adding a Toxic Substance to Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order Adding Toxic Substances to Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Pest Control Products Act
- Regulations Amending the Pest Control Products Regulations (Applications and Imports)
Canada Small Business Financing Act
- Regulations Amending the Canada Small Business Financing Regulations
Energy Efficiency Act
- Regulations Amending the Energy Efficiency Regulations, 2016 (Amendment 17)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Not Criminally Responsible Reform Act, SC 2014, c 6
- Sections 21 to 31, which amend the National Defence Act, in force June 20, 2022 (PC 2022-0271)
An Act to amend the National Defence Act and to make related and consequential amendments to other Acts, SC 2019, c 15
- Sections 1 to 62, which amend the National Defence Act, the Criminal Code, the Canada Evidence Act, the Visiting Forces Act, the Sex Offender Information Registration Act, the Federal Courts Act, the Geneva Conventions Act, the Prohibiting Cluster Munitions Act, the Canadian Victims Bill of Rights, in force June 20, 2022 (PC 2022-0272)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 26, 2022:
Financial Administration Act
- Notice of biennial increase of permanent residence fees pursuant to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations
Species at Risk Act
- Description of Dense-flowered Lupine and of Victoria's Owl-clover critical habitat in the Victoria Harbour Bird Sanctuary
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Proposed Residential Indoor Air Quality Guidelines for Xylenes
Hazardous Materials Information Review Act
- Decisions and orders on claims for exemption
- Filing of claims for exemption
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 57
Canada Transportation Act
- Levy on shipments of crude oil by rail
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 2, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2022-66-01-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
- Significant New Activity Notice No. 20948
Energy Efficiency Act
- Notice of intent to amend Canada's Energy Efficiency Regulations, 2016 to update energy efficiency and testing standards of refrigerators and refrigerator-freezers, freezers, dishwashers, clothes washers and clothes dryers
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 26, 2022:
- Partner Reinsurance Company Ltd. — Release of assets
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 26, 2022:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2021-015
- Determination — Professional services / program advisory services
- Inquiry — Special purpose clothing
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Orders
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 2, 2022:
Special Import Measures Act
- Drill pipe — Decision
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Inquiries
- Engineering (R&D)
- Informatics professional services
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 26, 2022:
Copyright Board
- CBRA Commercial Monitoring Tariff (2023-2025)
- CBRA Non-Commercial Media Monitoring Tariff (2023-2025)
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|9
|Public's Right to Know Act
|10
|Health Professions (Protecting Women and Girls) Amendment Act, 2022
|11
|Continuing Care Act
|12
|Trustee Act
|13
|Financial Innovation Act
|14
|Provincial Court (Sexual Awareness Training) Amendment Act, 2022
|15
|Education (Reforming Teacher Profession Discipline) Amendment Act, 2022
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, March 31, 2022:
Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act
|Alta Reg 35/2022
|Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Amendment Regulation.
ATB Financial Act
|Alta Reg 41/2022
|ATB Financial Amendment Regulation
Nursing Homes Act
|Alta Reg 43/2022
|Nursing Homes Operation (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta Queen's Printer
Citizen Initiative Act, SA 2021, c C-13.2
- Act in force April 7, 2022 (OIC 080/2022)
Recall Act, SA 2021, c R-5.7
- Act in force April 7, 2022 (OIC 081/2022)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
March 24, 2022
- Bill 1, Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Recognition Act — Chapter No. Q-0.7
- Bill 3, Special Days Act — Chapter No. S-16.3
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, March 31, 2022:
Alberta Securities Commission
- Amendments to National Instrument 52-108 Auditor Oversight
- Amendments To National Instrument 94-101 Mandatory Central Counterparty Clearing of Derivatives
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|12
|Property Law Amendment Act, 2022
|17
|Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2022
|19
|Employment Standards Amendment Act, 2022
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 29, 2022:
Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|BC Reg 73/2022
|Schedule 2 of Act amended
Insurance Corporation Act
|BC Reg 70/2022
|Amends BC Reg 307/2004 — Special Direction IC2 to the British Columbia Utilities Commission
Insurance (Vehicle) Act
|BC Reg 71/2022
|Amends BC Reg 447/83 — Insurance (Vehicle) Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 5, 2022:
Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Regs
273/2004 — Disclosure of the Cost of Consumer Credit Regulation
57/2009 — Payday Loans Regulation
Court Rules Act
|BC Reg 75/2022
|Amends BC Regs
30/2001 — Provincial Court (Adult Guardianship) Rules
311/76 — Patients Property Act Rules
Credit Union Incorporation Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Reg 308/90 — Credit Union Directors Election Regulation
E-Health (Personal Health Information Access and Protection of Privacy) Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Reg 172/2009 — Disclosure Directive Regulation
Employment and Assistance Act
|BC Reg 85/2022
|Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation
Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act
|BC Reg 85/2022
|Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation
Employment Standards Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation
Environmental Management Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Regs
391/2008 — Landfill Gas Management Regulation
18/2002 — Organic Matter Recycling Regulation
218/2016 — Solid Fuel Burning Domestic Appliance Regulation
320/2004 — Waste Discharge Regulation
87/2012 — Municipal Wastewater Regulation
152/2019 — Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation
63/88 — Hazardous Waste Regulation
|BC Reg 86/2022
|Amends BC Reg 318/2004 — Conservation Officer Service Authority Regulation
Financial Disclosure Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Reg 235/96 — Financial Disclosure Act Form Regulation
Financial Institutions Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Reg 366/2007 — Insurer Exemption Regulation
Food Safety Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Reg 349/2004 — Meat Inspection Regulation
Franchises Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Reg 238/2016 — Franchises Regulation
Greenhouse Gas Industrial Reporting and Control Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Reg 249/2015 — Greenhouse Gas Emission Reporting Regulation
Health Care (Consent) and Care Facility (Admission) Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Reg 20/2000 — Health Care Consent Regulation
Health Care Costs Recovery Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Reg 397/2008 — Health Care Costs Recovery Regulation
Homeowner Protection Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Regs
240/2000 — Building Envelope Renovation Regulation
152/99 — Notice to Mediate (Residential Construction) Regulation
Hospital Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Reg 121/97 — Hospital Act Regulation
Hospital Insurance Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Reg 25/61 — Hospital Insurance Act Regulations
Income Tax Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Reg 4/99 — Film and Television Tax Credit Regulation
Integrated Pest Management Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Reg 134/2014 — Administrative Penalties (Integrated Pest Management Act) Regulation
Jury Act
|BC Reg 75/2022
|Amends BC Reg 282/95 — Jury Regulation
Labour Relations Code
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Reg 7/93 — Labour Relations Regulation
Land Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Reg 315/76 — Land Act Regulation
Land Title Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Regs
8/89 — Application for Subdivision Approval Regulation
490/88 — Torrens System Application Regulation
Medicare Protection Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Reg 426/97 — Medical and Health Care Services Regulation
Mineral Land Tax Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Regs
458/78 — Agricultural Mineral Land Regulation
825/74 — Mineral Land Tax Adjustment Regulation
826/74 — Surrender of Interests in Mineral Land Regulations
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Reg 19/99 — Mining Rights Compensation Regulation
Natural Gas Price Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Reg 241/90 — Natural Gas Price Act Regulation No. 2
Offence Act
|BC Reg 75/2022
|Amends BC Reg 422/90 — Offence Act Forms Regulation
Personal Information Protection Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Reg 473/2003 — Personal Information Protection Act Regulations
Pharmaceutical Services Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Regs
222/2014 — Provider Regulation
73/2015 — Drug Plans Regulation
Public Health Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Regs
210/99 — Food Premises Regulation
18/2002 — Organic Matter Recycling Regulation
50/2009 — Public Health Impediments Regulation
52/2009 — Public Health Inspections and Orders Regulation
326/2004 — Sewerage System Regulation
|BC Reg 87/2022
|Amends BC Reg 186/2020 — E-Substances Regulation
Strata Property Act
|BC Reg 76/2022
|Amends BC Reg 556/82 — Bare Land Strata Plan Cancellation Regulation
Utilities Commission Act
|BC Reg 88/2022
|Amends BC Reg 232/2016 — Long Lake Exemption Regulation
Water Sustainability Act
|BC Reg 84/2022
|Amends BC Reg 36/2016 — Water Sustainability Regulation
Royal Assents
March 31, 2022
- Bill 8, Attorney General Statutes (Hague Convention on Child and Family Support) Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 5
- Bill 9, Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 6
- Bill 19, Employment Standards Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 8
- Bill 11, Commercial Liens Act — Chapter No. 9
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|33
|The Municipal Assessment Amendment and Municipal Board Amendment Act
|34
|The City of Winnipeg Charter Amendment and Planning Amendment Act
|36
|The Manitoba Hydro Amendment and Public Utilities Board Amendment Act
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations
The Workers Compensation Act
|Man Reg 28/2022
|Minimum Periods of Employment and Non-Smoking — Firefighters and OFC Personnel Regulation, amendment
The Regional Health Authorities Act
|Man Reg 32/2022
|Critical Incidents Regulation, amendment
|Man Reg 33/2022
|French Language Services Regulation, amendment
|Man Reg 34/2022
|Regional Health Authorities (General) Regulation, amendment
|Man Reg 36/2022
|Bilingual and Francophone Facilities and Programs Designation Regulation, amendment
|Man Reg 37/2022
|Handling Tissue in Hospitals Regulation
|Man Reg 38/2022
|
Regional Health Authorities (Ministerial) Regulation, amendment
The Health Services Insurance Act
|Man Reg 35/2022
|Hospital Services Insurance and Administration Regulation, amendment
The Public Health Act
|Man Reg 39/2022
|Reporting of Diseases and Conditions Regulation, amendment
The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act
|Man Reg 40/2022
|Horse Racing Regulation
|Man Reg 41/2022
|Licensing and Appeals Regulation, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Horse Racing Regulatory Modernization Act (Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act and Pari-Mutuel Levy Act Amended), SM 2021, c 7
- Act in force April 1, 2022 (OIC 122/2022)
The Legal Profession Amendment Act, SM 2021, c 6
- Act, except section 3 and section 6 insofar as it enacts section 25.2, in force April 1, 2022 (OIC 125/2022)
The Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2021, SM 2021, c 61
- Part 8 in force March 31, 2022 (OIC 127/2022)
The Workers Compensation Amendment Act, SM 2021, c 64
- Act in force April 1, 2022 ( OIC 131/2022)
The Regional Health Authorities Amendment Act (Health System Governance and Accountability), SM 2021, c 15
The following provisions in force April 1, 2022 (OIC 134/2022)
- Part 1, except section 74 insofar as it enacts sections 79.2 and 79.3;
- Sections 77 to 82 and 84 to 90;
- Subsections 91(2) to (16);
- Clauses 91(23)(a) and (e);
- Subsections 91(24) and (25);
- Sections 93 to 97, 99 to 118, 120 to 126 and section 134 except clauses (a) and (b)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|87
|An Act to Amend the Gasoline and Motive Fuel Tax Act
|88
|An Act to Amend the Financial and Consumer Services Commission Act
|89
|An Act to Amend the Real Property Tax Act
|90
|An Act to Amend the Prescription and Catastrophic Drug Insurance Act
|91
|An Act to Amend the Public Health Act
|92
|An Act to Amend the Plumbing Installation and Inspection Act
|93
|An Act to Amend the Fire Prevention Act
|94
|An Act to Amend An Act to Amend the Police Act
|95
|An Act to Amend the Business Corporations Act
|96
|An Act to Amend The Residential Tenancies Act
|97
|An Act Respecting the Beaverbrook Auditorium
|98
|An Act to Amend the Provincial Court Act
|99
|An Act to Amend the Electricity Act
|100
|An Act Respecting the Appointment Process
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Electricity Act
|NB Reg 2022-17
|Regulatory Variance Accounts and Deferral Account Regulation
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|46
|An Act to Amend the Loan and Guarantee Act, 1957
|48
|An Act to Amend the Financial Administration Act
|53
|An Act to Amend the Judicature Act
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Environmental Protection Act
|NLR 11/22
|Air Pollution Control Regulations, 2022
Mineral Act
|NLR 12/22
|Mineral Regulations, amendment
Water Resources Act
|NLR 13/22
|Notice of Protected Water Supply Area of Steady Cove Pond, WS-S-0185, Municipality of Comfort Cove-Newstead
Pension Benefits Act, 1997
|NLR 15/22
|Pension Benefits Act Regulations, amendment
|NLR 16/22
|Pension Benefits Act Regulations, amendment
Notices / Avis
Newfoundland and Labrador Gazette, Part I, April 1, 2022:
Supreme Court of Newfoundland and
Labrador
Rules of the Supreme Court, 1986
- Practice Note — P.N. No. 2022-01
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|46
|An Act to Amend the Motor Vehicles Act
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, March 31, 2022:
Health and Social Services Professions Act
|NWT Reg 017-2022
|Designated Professions Order
|NWT Reg 018-2022
|Naturopathic Profession Regulations
Summary Conviction Procedures Act
|NWT Reg 020-2022
|Summary Conviction Procedures Regulations, amendment
Legal Profession Act
|NWT Reg 024-2022
|Rules of the Law Society of the Northwest Territories, amendment (Note) (exempt from publication)
|NWT Reg 025-2022
|Rules of the Law Society of the Northwest Territories, amendment (Note) (exempt from publication)
Employment Standards Act
|NWT Reg 026-2022
|Employment Agencies Regulations, amendment
Tourism Act
|NWT Reg 028-2022
|Tourism Regulations, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, March 31, 2022:
Health and Social Services Professions Act, SNWT 2015, c 4
- Sections 1 to 68 and sections 73 and 75 in force March 1, 2022 (SI-006-2022)
Naturopathic Profession Statutes Amendment Act, SNWT 2019, c 2
- Act in force March 1, 2022 (SI-007-2022)
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|96
|Dismantling Racism and Hate Act
|99
|Quality-improvement Information Protection Act (amended)
|101
|Marine Renewable-energy Act (amended)
|102
|Wildlife Act (amended)
|104
|Interjurisdictional Support Orders Act (amended)
|105
|Protecting Access to Health Services Act (amended)
|106
|Condominium Act (amended)
|107
|Crosbie Memorial Trust Fund Act (repealed)
|109
|Income Tax Act (amended)
|114
|Hospitals Act (amended)
|115
|Prescription Monitoring Act (amended)
|118
|Personal Health Information Act (amended)
|120
|Involuntary Psychiatric Treatment Act (amended)
|123
|Liquor Control Act (amended)
|124
|Public Trustee Act (amended)
|126
|Nova Scotia Wine Authority Act
|129
|Motor Carrier Act (amended)
|131
|Powers of Attorney Act (amended)
|134
|Motor Vehicle Act (amended)
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 25, 2022:
Occupational Health and Safety Act
|NS Reg 42/2022
|Occupational Health and Safety First Aid Regulations — repeal
|NS Reg 43/2022
|Workplace Health and Safety Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 44/2022
|Occupational Diving Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 45/2022
|Underground Mining Regulations — amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 32/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 33/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 34/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 35/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 39/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 40/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 36/2022
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 37/2022
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 38/2022
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Technical Safety Act
|NS Reg 41/2022
|Fuel Safety Regulations — amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|89
|An Act to amend the Human Rights Code with respect to religious expression
|92
|An Act to amend the Ministry of Community and Social Services Act to establish the Social Assistance Research Commission
|98
|An Act to establish a framework for the recognition of internationally trained and educated workers in Ontario
|106
|An Act to enact two Acts and amend various other Acts
|109
|An Act to amend the various statutes with respect to housing, development and various other matters
|111
|An Act to amend the Fuel Tax Act and the Gasoline Tax Act with respect to a temporary reduction to the tax payable on certain clear fuel and on gasoline
Regulations / Règlements
Ontario Planning and Development Act, 1994
|O Reg 225/22
|County of Halton (Now Part of the Regional Municipalities of Halton and Peel), Town of Oakville (Now Part of the Towns of Halton Hills, Milton, Oakville and the City of Mississauga), amending O Reg 481/73
|O Reg 226/22
|Regional Municipality of York, Town of Richmond Hill (Now the City of Richmond Hill), amending O Reg 474/73
Municipal Act, 2001
|O Reg 227/22
|Fees and Charges, amending O Reg 584/06
|O Reg 231/22
|Tax Matters — Notice Under Subsection 365.1 (5) of the Act, amending O Reg 274/04
|O Reg 288/22
|Debt and Financial Obligation Limits, amending O Reg 403/02
|O Reg 289/22
|Municipal Services Corporations, amending O Reg 599/06
|O Reg 290/22
|Municipal and School Capital Facilities — Agreements and Tax Exemptions, amending O Reg 603/06
|O Reg 291/22
|Powers of the Minister or a Commission in Implementing a Restructuring Proposal, amending O Reg 204/03
City of Toronto Act, 2006
|O Reg 228/22
|Fees and Charges, amending O Reg 595/06
|O Reg 232/22
|Traditional Municipal Taxes, Limits and Collection, amending O Reg 121/07
|O Reg 277/22
|City Services Corporations, amending O Reg 609/06
|O Reg 282/22
|Municipal and School Capital Facilities — Agreements and Tax Exemptions, amending O Reg 598/06
|O Reg 283/22
|Powers of the Minister in Implementing a Proposal for Minor Restructuring, amending O Reg 597/06
Assessment Act
|O Reg 229/22
|General, amending O Reg 282/98
|O Reg 230/22
|General, amending O Reg 282/98
|O Reg 317/22
|General, amending O Reg 282/98
Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to Covid-19) Act, 2020
|O Reg 235/22
|Revoking Various Regulations
Health Insurance Act
|O Reg 238/22
|General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 239/22
|Special Payments for Physician Services, amending O Reg 392/19
|O Reg 255/22
|General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 296/22
|General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 302/22
|General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990
Land Transfer Tax Act
|O Reg 240/22
|Tax Payable under Subsection 2(2.1) of the Act by Foreign Entities and Taxable Trustees, amending O Reg 182/17
Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021
|O Reg 246/22
|General
Long-Term Care Homes Act, 2007
|O Reg 247/22
|General, revoking O Reg 79/10
Planning Act
|O Reg 248/22
|Zoning Order — City of Brampton, Regional Municipality of Peel
|O Reg 249/22
|Zoning Order — City of Mississauga, Regional Municipality of Peel
|O Reg 250/22
|Zoning Order — Township of Cavan Monaghan
|O Reg 251/22
|Zoning Order — Town of Georgina, Regional Municipality of York
|O Reg 316/22
|Community Benefits Charges and Parkland, amending O Reg 509/20
Provincial Offences Act
|O Reg 254/22
|Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990
Substitute Decisions Act, 1992
|O Reg 256/22
|Capacity Assessment, amending O Reg 460/05
Electricity Act, 1998
|O Reg 257/22
|Adjustments under Section 25.33 of the Act, amending O Reg 429/04
Real Estate and Business Brokers Act, 2002
|O Reg 258/22
|Delegation of Regulation — Making Authority to the Minister, amending O Reg 568/05
Gaming Control Act, 1992
|O Reg 259/22
|General, amending O Reg 78/12
Veterinarians Act
|O Reg 260/22
|General, amending Reg 1093 of RRO 1990
Fair Access to Regulated Professions and Compulsory Trades Act, 2006
|O Reg 261/22
|General
Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016
|O Reg 267/22
|Blue Box, amending O Reg 391/21
Insurance Act
|O Reg 268/22
|Automobile Insurance, amending Reg 664 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 292/22
|Statutory Accident Benefits Schedule — Effective September 1, 2010, amending O Reg 34/10
Safe Drinking Water Act, 2002
|O Reg 269/22
|Drinking Water Systems, amending O Reg 170/03
Funeral, Burial and Cremation Services Act, 2002
|O Reg 271/22
|General, amending O Reg 30/11
Technical Standards and Safety Act, 2000
|O Reg 272/22
|Elevating Devices, amending O Reg 209/01
Occupational Health and Safety Act
|O Reg 273/22
|Health Care and Residential Facilities, amending O Reg 67/93
|O Reg 274/22
|Needle Safety, amending O Reg 474/07
Pay Equity Act
|O Reg 275/22
|Proxy Method of Comparison, amending O Reg 396/93
Regulatory Modernization Act, 2007
|O Reg 276/22
|Designations, amending O Reg 75/08
Development Charges Act, 1997
|O Reg 284/22
|General, amending O Reg 82/98
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
|O Reg 287/22
|Distribution Rate-Protected Residential Consumers, amending O Reg 198/17
Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Act, 1991
|O Reg 293/22
|General, amending O Reg 21/12
Connecting Care Act, 2019
|O Reg 294/22
|Reconciliation and Recovery, amending O Reg 200/21
|O Reg 295/22
|Additional Objects of the Agency, amending O Reg 376/19
Health Protection and Promotion Act
|O Reg 297/22
|Personal Service Settings, amending O Reg 136/18
Healthy Menu Choices Act, 2015
|O Reg 298/22
|General, amending O Reg 50/16
Home Care and Community Services Act, 1994
|O Reg 299/22
|Provision of Community Services, amending O Reg 386/99
Homemakers and Nurses Services Act
|O Reg 304/22
|General, amending Reg 634 of RRO 1990
Independent Health Facilities Act
|O Reg 305/22
|Facility Fees, amending Reg 650 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 306/22
|Application and Exemptions, amending Reg 649 of RRO 1990
Medicine Act, 1991
|O Reg 307/22
|General, amending O Reg 114/94
Nursing Act, 1991
|O Reg 308/22
|General, amending O Reg 275/94
Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991
|O Reg 310/22
|Controlled Acts, amending O Reg 107/96
Smoke-Free Ontario Act, 2017
|O Reg 312/22
|General, amending O Reg 268/18
Retirement Homes Act, 2010
|O Reg 313/22
|General, amending O Reg 166/11
Quality of Care Information Protection Act, 2016
|O Reg 318/22
|Definitions, amending O Reg 483/16
Courts of Justice Act
|O Reg 320/22
|Family Law Rules, amending O Reg 114/99
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Condominium Act, 1998
New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017
Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act
March 24, 2022
Proposed regulations to better inform and protect purchasers of condominium homes — Comments by April 22, 2022
Greenbelt Act, 2005
March 24,
2022
Proposed Amendment to the Greenbelt Area boundary regulation - Growing the size of the Greenbelt — Comments by April 23, 2022
Pandemic and Emergency Preparedness Act, 2022
March 29, 2022
Proposed Personal Protective Equipment Supply and Production Act, 2022 included in the Proposed Pandemic and Emergency Preparedness Act, 2022 — Comments by April 28, 2022
March 29, 2022
Proposed legislative update to the Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991 (RHPA) - Registration Barriers for Regulated Health Professionals to be included in the Pandemic and Emergency Preparedness Act, 2022 — Comments by April 29, 2022
March 29, 2022
Proposed legislative amendment to the Personal Health Information and Protection Act, 2004 (PHIPA) - Prescribed Electronic Formats, included in the Pandemic and Emergency Preparedness Act, 2022 — Comments by April 29, 2022
Personal Health Information Protection Act
March 29, 2022
Proposed legislative update to the Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004 (PHIPA) - Ontario Health Teams (OHTs) - Enhancing Data Sharing to be included in the Pandemic and Emergency Preparedness Act, 2022 — Comments by April 29, 2022
Planning Act
March 30, 2022
Proposed amendments to O Reg 509/20 under the Planning Act in support of the proposed More Homes for Everyone Act, 2022 — Comments by April 6, 2022
March 30, 2022
Proposed Planning Act changes (the proposed More Homes for Everyone Act, 2022) — Comments by March 30, 2022
Development Charges Act, 1997
March 30, 2022
Proposed amendments to O Reg 82/98 under the Development Charges Act, 1997 in support of the proposed More Homes for Everyone Act, 2022 — Comments by April 6, 2022
March 30, 2022
Proposed Development Charges Act changes (the proposed More Homes for Everyone Act, 2022) — Comments by April 29, 2022
Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act
March 30, 2022
Amendments to the Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act — Comments by April 29, 2022
New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017
March 30, 2022
Amendments to the New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017 to protect purchasers of new homes — Comments by April 29, 2022
Pharmacy Act, 1991
April 4, 2022
Proposed Regulatory Amendments to Ontario Regulation 202/94 (General) made under the Pharmacy Act, 1991 — Comments by April 14, 2022
Building Opportunities in the Skilled Trades Act, 2021
April 6, 2022
Proposed Minister's regulation under the Building Opportunities in the Skilled Trades Act, 2021 — Comments by April 11, 2022
Orders In Council
Providing More Care, Protecting Seniors, and Building More Beds Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 39
- Schedule 3, subsections 2(3), 5, 7, 9, 12, 13(1), 15(1), (4), (5), which amend the Retirement Homes Act, 2010, in force March 16, 2022 (OIC 575/2022)
Connecting People to Home and Community Care Act, 2020, SO 2020, c 13
- The following provisions in force May 1, 2022 (OIC 576/2022):
- Schedule 1, subsections 1(1), (5)-(7), 3-9, 11, 12 (which amend the Connecting Care Act, 2019)
- Schedule 2, sections 1, 2 (which amend the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care Act)
- Schedule 3, subsection 1(1) (with respect to the repeal of the Home Care and Community Services Act, 1994)
- Schedule 3, subsections 2(1)-(8) (which amend the Excellent Care for All Act, 2010)
- Schedule 3, section 3 (which amends the Health Care Consent Act, 1996)
- Schedule 3, section 4 (which amends the Health Protection and Promotion Act)
- Schedule 3, subsections 5(4), (5) (which amend the Local Health System Integration Act, 2006)
- Schedule 3, section 7 (which amends the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care Appeal and Review Boards Act, 1998)
- Schedule 3, section 8 (which amends the Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004)
- Schedule 3, section 9 (which amends the Private Hospitals Act)
The People's Health Care Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 5
- Schedule 3, section 6, which amends the Employment Standards Act, 2000, in force May 1, 2022 (OIC 577/2022)
Transportation Statute Law Amendment Act (Making Ontario's Roads Safer), 2015, SO 2015, c 14
- Sections 25-27, 29, 31(1), 32-35, 54, which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force April 1, 2022 (OIC 578/2022)
- Sections 28, 30, which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 578/2022)
- Subsection 31(2), which amends the Highway Traffic Act, in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 578/2022)
Better for People, Smarter for Business Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 14
- Schedule 16, sections 10-12, 16, which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force April 1, 2022 (OIC 579/2022)
- Schedule 8, sections 3, 5, 9, 12, 14, 15(2), which amend the Environmental Protection Act, in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 580/2022)
Moving Ontarians More Safely Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 26
- Schedule 1, section 12, which amends the Highway Traffic Act, in force April 1, 2022 (OIC 582/2022)
Plan for Care and Opportunity Act (Budget Measures), 2018, SO 2018, c 8
- Schedule 13, section 20, which amends the Insurance Act, in force April 1, 2022 (OIC 583/2022)
Protecting the People of Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2021, SO 2021, c 8
- Schedule 5, sections 1, 2, 5-12, which amend the Insurance Act, in force April 1, 2022 (OIC 584/2022)
- Schedule 4, sections 1, 2, which amend the Financial Professionals Title Protection Act, 2019, in force March 28, 2022 (OIC 597/2022)
- Schedule 4, section 3, which amends the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Act, 2016, in force March 28, 2022 (OIC 597/2022)
Supporting People and Businesses Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 34
- Schedule 12, sections 2, 4(1), (2), 5, 6, 9, which amend the Mining Act, in force April 1, 2022 (OIC 585/2022)
Build Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2021, SO 2021, c 40
- Schedule 13, subsections 6(2), 7(4), which amend the French Language Services Act, in force April 1, 2022 (OIC 588/2022)
Plan to Build Ontario Together Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 15
- Schedule 12, section 1, which amends the Financial Professionals Title Protection Act, 2019, in force March 28, 2022 (OIC 595/2022)
Protecting What Matters Most Act (Budget Measures), 2019, SO 2019, c 7
- Schedule 25, sections 1-16, being the Financial Professionals Title Protection Act, 2019, in force March 28, 2022 (OIC 596/2022)
- Schedule 25, section 18, which amends the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Act, 2016, in force March 28, 2022 (OIC 596/2022)
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|60
|An Act to Amend the Climate Leadership Act
|61
|An Act to Amend the Tobacco Tax Act
|62
|Vaping Products Taxation Agreement Act
|63
|An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act (No. 2)
|64
|An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act (No. 3)
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, April 2, 2022:
Regulated Health Professions Act
|EC2022-209
|Pharmacist and Pharmacy Technician Regulations, amendment
Emergency Medical Technicians Act
|EC2022-212
|Emergency Medical Technicians Regulations, amendment
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|27
|Loi modifiant principalement certaines lois instituant des régimes de retraite du secteur public
|29
|Loi visant à faciliter le déroulement des prochaines élections générales au Québec
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|27
|An Act amending mainly certain Acts establishing public sector pension plans
|29
|An Act to facilitate the conduct of the next general election in Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 mars 2022:
Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de
retraite
Loi visant principalement à permettre l'établissement de régimes de retraite à prestations cibles
|Décret 308-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite
Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux
|Décret 317-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les renseignements devant être transmis par les établissements au ministre de la Santé et des Services sociaux
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 31 mars 2022:
Loi sur la pharmacie
|Décret 622-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'amorce et la modification d'une thérapie médicamenteuse, sur l'administration d'un médicament et sur la prescription de tests par un pharmacien
Loi médicale
|Décret 623-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par un pharmacien
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 avril 2022:
Loi sur les assureurs
Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers
Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts
Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d'épargne
|Décret 510-2022
|Règlement sur l'acquisition et la détention de titres ou d'une quote-part d'un droit de propriété par certaines institutions financières au-delà des limites prévues
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 30, 2022:
Supplemental Pension Plans Act
Act mainly to allow the establishment of target-benefit pension plans
|OC 308-2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting supplemental pension plans
Act respecting health services and social services
|OC 317-2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the information that institutions must provide to the Minister of Health and Social Services
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 31, 2022:
Pharmacy Act
|OC 622-2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the initiation and modification of medication therapy, the administration of a medication and the prescription of tests by a pharmacist
Medical Act
|OC 623-2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain professional activities that may be engaged in by a pharmacist
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 6, 2022:
Insurers Act
Act respecting financial services cooperatives
Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act
Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act
|OC 510-2022
|Regulation respecting the acquisition and holding of securities or participations or a share of a right of ownership by certain financial institutions in excess of the limits imposed
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 mars 2022:
Loi concernant le partage de certains renseignements de santé
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi concernant le partage de certains renseignements de santé
Loi sur les loteries, les concours publicitaires et les appareils d'amusement
- Règlement sur les systèmes de loterie
- Loi sur les loteries, les concours publicitaires et les appareils d'amusement
Loi sur l'hébergement touristique
- Règlement sur l'hébergement touristique
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 avril 2022:
Loi sur l'assurance maladie
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur l'assurance maladie
Loi sur le courtage immobilier
Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées à l'occasion du discours sur le budget du 25 mars 2021 et à certaines autres mesures
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les conditions d'exercice d'une opération de courtage, sur la déontologie des courtiers et sur la publicité
Loi sur les agents d'évaluation du
crédit
Loi concernant la mise en oeuvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 25 mars 2021 et modifiant d'autres dispositions
- Règlement sur les règles relatives à la répartition des frais par l'Autorité des marchés financiers entre les agents d'évaluation du crédit
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement 13-102 sur les droits relatifs aux systèmes de SEDAR et de la BDNI
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les valeurs mobilières
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 30, 2022:
Act respecting the sharing of certain health information
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act respecting the sharing of certain health information
Act respecting lotteries, publicity contests and amusement machines
- Lottery Scheme Regulation
- Act respecting lotteries, publicity contests and amusement machines
Tourist Accommodation Act
- Tourist Accommodation Regulation
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 6, 2022:
Health Insurance Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Health Insurance Act
Real Estate Brokerage Act
An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Budget Speech delivered on 25 March 2021 and to certain other measures
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting brokerage requirements, professional conduct of brokers and advertising
Credit Assessment Agents Act
An Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 25 March 2021 and amending other provisions
- Regulation respecting the rules for the distribution of the costs by the Autorité des marchés financiers among the credit assessment agents
Securities Act
- Regulation to amend Regulation 13-102 respecting system fees for SEDAR and NRD
- Regulation to amend the Securities Regulation
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 avril 2022:
Loi sur les agents d'évaluation du crédit, SQ 2020, c 21
- Que soit fixée au 1er février 2023 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 8, 13 et 15 en ce qu'elles concernent le gel de sécurité ainsi que de celles des articles 9, 18 et 108, modifié par l'article 172 de la Loi modernisant des dispositions législatives en matière de protection des renseignements personnels (2021, chapitre 25), de la Loi sur les agents d'évaluation du crédit (chapitre A-8.2) (Décret 509-2022)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 6, 2022:
Credit Assessment Agents Act, SQ 2020, c 21
- Sections 8, 13 and 15 insofar as they concern security freezes and sections 9, 18, and 108, amended by section 172 of the Act to modernize legislative provisions as regards the protection of personal information (2021, chapter 25), of Credit Assessment Agents Act (chapter A-8.2) in force February 1, 2023 (OC 509-2022)
Sanctions
6 avril 2022
- Loi nº 101, Loi visant à renforcer la lutte contre la maltraitance envers les aînés et toute autre personne majeure en situation de vulnérabilité ainsi que la surveillance de la qualité des services de santé et des services sociaux — Chapitre nº 6
Assents
April 6, 2022
- Bill 101, An Act to strengthen the fight against maltreatment of seniors and other persons of full age in vulnerable situations as well as the monitoring of the quality of health services and social services — Chapter No. 6
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|78
|An Act to amend The Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act
|79
|An Act to Encourage Indigenous Investment in Saskatchewan's Natural Resource and Value-added Agriculture Economy through the Establishment of the Saskatchewan Indigenous Investment Finance Corporation
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, March 25, 2022:
The Legislation Act (Regulations) Repeal Regulations, 2022
|Sask Reg 11/2022
|The Legislation Act (Regulations) Repeal Regulations, 2022
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 1, 2022:
The Financial Administration Act, 1993
|Sask Reg 12/2022
|The Lloydminster Provincial Sales Tax Exemption Amendment Regulations, 2022
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, March 25, 2022:
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaws Amendments
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, April 1, 2022:
The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act, 1997
The Cannabis Control Act (Saskatchewan) Act
- Beverage Alcohol and Cannabis Ban — Saskatchewan Provincial Parks and Recreational Sites
Yukon / Yukon
Province
- No entries for this issue
