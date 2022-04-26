ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Legislation for the period 03/24 to 04/06

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-14 An Act to amend the Constitution Act, 1867 (electoral representation) C-17 An Act to amend the Federal-Provincial Fiscal Arrangements Act and to authorize certain payments to be made out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund C-18 An Act respecting online communications platforms that make news content available to persons in Canada

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only S-6 An Act respecting regulatory modernization S-7 An Act to amend the Customs Act and the Preclearance Act, 2016

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, March 30, 2022:

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2022-49 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Belarus) Regulations SOR/2022-52 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations SOR/2022-53 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations SOR/2022-56 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations SOR/2022-58 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Belarus) Regulations

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2022-51 Order 2022-87-02-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act

SOR/2022-54 By-law Amending the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Differential Premiums By-law SOR/2022-55 Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Eligible Financial Contracts By-law

College of Patent Agents and Trademark Agents Act

SOR/2022-59 By-laws Amending the By-laws of the College of Patent Agents and Trademark Agents (Board) SOR/2022-60 By-laws Amending the By-laws of the College of Patent Agents and Trademark Agents (College)

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 2, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order Adding a Toxic Substance to Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order Adding Toxic Substances to Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Pest Control Products Act

Regulations Amending the Pest Control Products Regulations (Applications and Imports)

Canada Small Business Financing Act

Regulations Amending the Canada Small Business Financing Regulations

Energy Efficiency Act

Regulations Amending the Energy Efficiency Regulations, 2016 (Amendment 17)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Not Criminally Responsible Reform Act, SC 2014, c 6

Sections 21 to 31, which amend the National Defence Act, in force June 20, 2022 (PC 2022-0271)

An Act to amend the National Defence Act and to make related and consequential amendments to other Acts, SC 2019, c 15

Sections 1 to 62, which amend the National Defence Act, the Criminal Code, the Canada Evidence Act, the Visiting Forces Act, the Sex Offender Information Registration Act, the Federal Courts Act, the Geneva Conventions Act, the Prohibiting Cluster Munitions Act, the Canadian Victims Bill of Rights, in force June 20, 2022 (PC 2022-0272)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 26, 2022:

Financial Administration Act

Notice of biennial increase of permanent residence fees pursuant to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations

Species at Risk Act

Description of Dense-flowered Lupine and of Victoria's Owl-clover critical habitat in the Victoria Harbour Bird Sanctuary

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Proposed Residential Indoor Air Quality Guidelines for Xylenes

Hazardous Materials Information Review Act

Decisions and orders on claims for exemption

Filing of claims for exemption

Aeronautics Act

Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 57

Canada Transportation Act

Levy on shipments of crude oil by rail

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 2, 2022:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order 2022-66-01-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Significant New Activity Notice No. 20948

Energy Efficiency Act

Notice of intent to amend Canada's Energy Efficiency Regulations, 2016 to update energy efficiency and testing standards of refrigerators and refrigerator-freezers, freezers, dishwashers, clothes washers and clothes dryers

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 26, 2022:

Partner Reinsurance Company Ltd. — Release of assets

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 26, 2022:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of charities

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2021-015

Determination — Professional services / program advisory services

Inquiry — Special purpose clothing

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Orders

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 2, 2022:

Special Import Measures Act

Drill pipe — Decision

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of a charity

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Inquiries Engineering (R&D) Informatics professional services



Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 26, 2022:

Copyright Board

CBRA Commercial Monitoring Tariff (2023-2025)

CBRA Non-Commercial Media Monitoring Tariff (2023-2025)

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 9 Public's Right to Know Act 10 Health Professions (Protecting Women and Girls) Amendment Act, 2022 11 Continuing Care Act 12 Trustee Act 13 Financial Innovation Act 14 Provincial Court (Sexual Awareness Training) Amendment Act, 2022 15 Education (Reforming Teacher Profession Discipline) Amendment Act, 2022

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, March 31, 2022:

Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act

Alta Reg 35/2022 Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Amendment Regulation.

ATB Financial Act

Alta Reg 41/2022 ATB Financial Amendment Regulation

Nursing Homes Act

Alta Reg 43/2022 Nursing Homes Operation (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta Queen's Printer

Citizen Initiative Act, SA 2021, c C-13.2

Act in force April 7, 2022 (OIC 080/2022)

Recall Act, SA 2021, c R-5.7

Act in force April 7, 2022 (OIC 081/2022)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

March 24, 2022

Bill 1, Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Recognition Act — Chapter No. Q-0.7

Bill 3, Special Days Act — Chapter No. S-16.3

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, March 31, 2022:

Alberta Securities Commission

Amendments to National Instrument 52-108 Auditor Oversight

Amendments To National Instrument 94-101 Mandatory Central Counterparty Clearing of Derivatives

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 12 Property Law Amendment Act, 2022 17 Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 19 Employment Standards Amendment Act, 2022

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 29, 2022:

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

BC Reg 73/2022 Schedule 2 of Act amended

Insurance Corporation Act

BC Reg 70/2022 Amends BC Reg 307/2004 — Special Direction IC2 to the British Columbia Utilities Commission

Insurance (Vehicle) Act

BC Reg 71/2022 Amends BC Reg 447/83 — Insurance (Vehicle) Regulation



British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 5, 2022:

Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Regs

273/2004 — Disclosure of the Cost of Consumer Credit Regulation

57/2009 — Payday Loans Regulation

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 75/2022 Amends BC Regs

30/2001 — Provincial Court (Adult Guardianship) Rules

311/76 — Patients Property Act Rules

Credit Union Incorporation Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Reg 308/90 — Credit Union Directors Election Regulation

E-Health (Personal Health Information Access and Protection of Privacy) Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Reg 172/2009 — Disclosure Directive Regulation

Employment and Assistance Act

BC Reg 85/2022 Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation

Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act

BC Reg 85/2022 Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation

Employment Standards Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation

Environmental Management Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Regs

391/2008 — Landfill Gas Management Regulation

18/2002 — Organic Matter Recycling Regulation

218/2016 — Solid Fuel Burning Domestic Appliance Regulation

320/2004 — Waste Discharge Regulation

87/2012 — Municipal Wastewater Regulation

152/2019 — Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation

63/88 — Hazardous Waste Regulation BC Reg 86/2022 Amends BC Reg 318/2004 — Conservation Officer Service Authority Regulation

Financial Disclosure Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Reg 235/96 — Financial Disclosure Act Form Regulation

Financial Institutions Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Reg 366/2007 — Insurer Exemption Regulation

Food Safety Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Reg 349/2004 — Meat Inspection Regulation

Franchises Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Reg 238/2016 — Franchises Regulation

Greenhouse Gas Industrial Reporting and Control Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Reg 249/2015 — Greenhouse Gas Emission Reporting Regulation

Health Care (Consent) and Care Facility (Admission) Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Reg 20/2000 — Health Care Consent Regulation

Health Care Costs Recovery Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Reg 397/2008 — Health Care Costs Recovery Regulation

Homeowner Protection Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Regs

240/2000 — Building Envelope Renovation Regulation

152/99 — Notice to Mediate (Residential Construction) Regulation

Hospital Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Reg 121/97 — Hospital Act Regulation

Hospital Insurance Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Reg 25/61 — Hospital Insurance Act Regulations

Income Tax Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Reg 4/99 — Film and Television Tax Credit Regulation

Integrated Pest Management Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Reg 134/2014 — Administrative Penalties (Integrated Pest Management Act) Regulation

Jury Act

BC Reg 75/2022 Amends BC Reg 282/95 — Jury Regulation

Labour Relations Code

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Reg 7/93 — Labour Relations Regulation

Land Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Reg 315/76 — Land Act Regulation

Land Title Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Regs

8/89 — Application for Subdivision Approval Regulation

490/88 — Torrens System Application Regulation

Medicare Protection Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Reg 426/97 — Medical and Health Care Services Regulation

Mineral Land Tax Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Regs

458/78 — Agricultural Mineral Land Regulation

825/74 — Mineral Land Tax Adjustment Regulation

826/74 — Surrender of Interests in Mineral Land Regulations

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Reg 19/99 — Mining Rights Compensation Regulation

Natural Gas Price Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Reg 241/90 — Natural Gas Price Act Regulation No. 2

Offence Act

BC Reg 75/2022 Amends BC Reg 422/90 — Offence Act Forms Regulation

Personal Information Protection Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Reg 473/2003 — Personal Information Protection Act Regulations

Pharmaceutical Services Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Regs

222/2014 — Provider Regulation

73/2015 — Drug Plans Regulation

Public Health Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Regs

210/99 — Food Premises Regulation

18/2002 — Organic Matter Recycling Regulation

50/2009 — Public Health Impediments Regulation

52/2009 — Public Health Inspections and Orders Regulation

326/2004 — Sewerage System Regulation BC Reg 87/2022 Amends BC Reg 186/2020 — E-Substances Regulation

Strata Property Act

BC Reg 76/2022 Amends BC Reg 556/82 — Bare Land Strata Plan Cancellation Regulation

Utilities Commission Act

BC Reg 88/2022 Amends BC Reg 232/2016 — Long Lake Exemption Regulation

Water Sustainability Act

BC Reg 84/2022 Amends BC Reg 36/2016 — Water Sustainability Regulation

Royal Assents

March 31, 2022

Bill 8, Attorney General Statutes (Hague Convention on Child and Family Support) Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 5

Bill 9, Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 6

Bill 19, Employment Standards Amendment Act, 2022 — Chapter No. 8

Bill 11, Commercial Liens Act — Chapter No. 9

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 33 The Municipal Assessment Amendment and Municipal Board Amendment Act 34 The City of Winnipeg Charter Amendment and Planning Amendment Act 36 The Manitoba Hydro Amendment and Public Utilities Board Amendment Act

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Workers Compensation Act

Man Reg 28/2022 Minimum Periods of Employment and Non-Smoking — Firefighters and OFC Personnel Regulation, amendment

The Regional Health Authorities Act

Man Reg 32/2022 Critical Incidents Regulation, amendment Man Reg 33/2022 French Language Services Regulation, amendment Man Reg 34/2022 Regional Health Authorities (General) Regulation, amendment Man Reg 36/2022 Bilingual and Francophone Facilities and Programs Designation Regulation, amendment Man Reg 37/2022 Handling Tissue in Hospitals Regulation Man Reg 38/2022 Regional Health Authorities (Ministerial) Regulation, amendment

The Health Services Insurance Act

Man Reg 35/2022 Hospital Services Insurance and Administration Regulation, amendment

The Public Health Act

Man Reg 39/2022 Reporting of Diseases and Conditions Regulation, amendment

The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act

Man Reg 40/2022 Horse Racing Regulation Man Reg 41/2022 Licensing and Appeals Regulation, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Horse Racing Regulatory Modernization Act (Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act and Pari-Mutuel Levy Act Amended), SM 2021, c 7

Act in force April 1, 2022 (OIC 122/2022)

The Legal Profession Amendment Act, SM 2021, c 6

Act, except section 3 and section 6 insofar as it enacts section 25.2, in force April 1, 2022 (OIC 125/2022)

The Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2021, SM 2021, c 61

Part 8 in force March 31, 2022 (OIC 127/2022)

The Workers Compensation Amendment Act, SM 2021, c 64

Act in force April 1, 2022 ( OIC 131/2022)

The Regional Health Authorities Amendment Act (Health System Governance and Accountability), SM 2021, c 15

The following provisions in force April 1, 2022 (OIC 134/2022)

Part 1, except section 74 insofar as it enacts sections 79.2 and 79.3;

Sections 77 to 82 and 84 to 90;

Subsections 91(2) to (16);

Clauses 91(23)(a) and (e);

Subsections 91(24) and (25);

Sections 93 to 97, 99 to 118, 120 to 126 and section 134 except clauses (a) and (b)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 87 An Act to Amend the Gasoline and Motive Fuel Tax Act 88 An Act to Amend the Financial and Consumer Services Commission Act 89 An Act to Amend the Real Property Tax Act 90 An Act to Amend the Prescription and Catastrophic Drug Insurance Act 91 An Act to Amend the Public Health Act 92 An Act to Amend the Plumbing Installation and Inspection Act 93 An Act to Amend the Fire Prevention Act 94 An Act to Amend An Act to Amend the Police Act 95 An Act to Amend the Business Corporations Act 96 An Act to Amend The Residential Tenancies Act 97 An Act Respecting the Beaverbrook Auditorium 98 An Act to Amend the Provincial Court Act 99 An Act to Amend the Electricity Act 100 An Act Respecting the Appointment Process

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Electricity Act

NB Reg 2022-17 Regulatory Variance Accounts and Deferral Account Regulation

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 46 An Act to Amend the Loan and Guarantee Act, 1957 48 An Act to Amend the Financial Administration Act 53 An Act to Amend the Judicature Act

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Environmental Protection Act

NLR 11/22 Air Pollution Control Regulations, 2022

Mineral Act

NLR 12/22 Mineral Regulations, amendment

Water Resources Act

NLR 13/22 Notice of Protected Water Supply Area of Steady Cove Pond, WS-S-0185, Municipality of Comfort Cove-Newstead

Pension Benefits Act, 1997

NLR 15/22 Pension Benefits Act Regulations, amendment NLR 16/22 Pension Benefits Act Regulations, amendment

Notices / Avis

Newfoundland and Labrador Gazette, Part I, April 1, 2022:

Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador

Rules of the Supreme Court, 1986

Practice Note — P.N. No. 2022-01

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 46 An Act to Amend the Motor Vehicles Act

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, March 31, 2022:

Health and Social Services Professions Act

NWT Reg 017-2022 Designated Professions Order NWT Reg 018-2022 Naturopathic Profession Regulations

Summary Conviction Procedures Act

NWT Reg 020-2022 Summary Conviction Procedures Regulations, amendment

Legal Profession Act

NWT Reg 024-2022 Rules of the Law Society of the Northwest Territories, amendment (Note) (exempt from publication) NWT Reg 025-2022 Rules of the Law Society of the Northwest Territories, amendment (Note) (exempt from publication)

Employment Standards Act

NWT Reg 026-2022 Employment Agencies Regulations, amendment

Tourism Act

NWT Reg 028-2022 Tourism Regulations, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, March 31, 2022:

Health and Social Services Professions Act, SNWT 2015, c 4

Sections 1 to 68 and sections 73 and 75 in force March 1, 2022 (SI-006-2022)

Naturopathic Profession Statutes Amendment Act, SNWT 2019, c 2

Act in force March 1, 2022 (SI-007-2022)

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 96 Dismantling Racism and Hate Act 99 Quality-improvement Information Protection Act (amended) 101 Marine Renewable-energy Act (amended) 102 Wildlife Act (amended) 104 Interjurisdictional Support Orders Act (amended) 105 Protecting Access to Health Services Act (amended) 106 Condominium Act (amended) 107 Crosbie Memorial Trust Fund Act (repealed) 109 Income Tax Act (amended) 114 Hospitals Act (amended) 115 Prescription Monitoring Act (amended) 118 Personal Health Information Act (amended) 120 Involuntary Psychiatric Treatment Act (amended) 123 Liquor Control Act (amended) 124 Public Trustee Act (amended) 126 Nova Scotia Wine Authority Act 129 Motor Carrier Act (amended) 131 Powers of Attorney Act (amended) 134 Motor Vehicle Act (amended)

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 25, 2022:

Occupational Health and Safety Act

NS Reg 42/2022 Occupational Health and Safety First Aid Regulations — repeal NS Reg 43/2022 Workplace Health and Safety Regulations — amendment NS Reg 44/2022 Occupational Diving Regulations — amendment NS Reg 45/2022 Underground Mining Regulations — amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 32/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 33/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 34/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 35/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 39/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices NS Reg 40/2022 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 36/2022 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment NS Reg 37/2022 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment NS Reg 38/2022 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Technical Safety Act

NS Reg 41/2022 Fuel Safety Regulations — amendment



Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 89 An Act to amend the Human Rights Code with respect to religious expression 92 An Act to amend the Ministry of Community and Social Services Act to establish the Social Assistance Research Commission 98 An Act to establish a framework for the recognition of internationally trained and educated workers in Ontario 106 An Act to enact two Acts and amend various other Acts 109 An Act to amend the various statutes with respect to housing, development and various other matters 111 An Act to amend the Fuel Tax Act and the Gasoline Tax Act with respect to a temporary reduction to the tax payable on certain clear fuel and on gasoline

Regulations / Règlements

Ontario Planning and Development Act, 1994

O Reg 225/22 County of Halton (Now Part of the Regional Municipalities of Halton and Peel), Town of Oakville (Now Part of the Towns of Halton Hills, Milton, Oakville and the City of Mississauga), amending O Reg 481/73 O Reg 226/22 Regional Municipality of York, Town of Richmond Hill (Now the City of Richmond Hill), amending O Reg 474/73

Municipal Act, 2001

O Reg 227/22 Fees and Charges, amending O Reg 584/06 O Reg 231/22 Tax Matters — Notice Under Subsection 365.1 (5) of the Act, amending O Reg 274/04 O Reg 288/22 Debt and Financial Obligation Limits, amending O Reg 403/02 O Reg 289/22 Municipal Services Corporations, amending O Reg 599/06 O Reg 290/22 Municipal and School Capital Facilities — Agreements and Tax Exemptions, amending O Reg 603/06 O Reg 291/22 Powers of the Minister or a Commission in Implementing a Restructuring Proposal, amending O Reg 204/03

City of Toronto Act, 2006

O Reg 228/22 Fees and Charges, amending O Reg 595/06 O Reg 232/22 Traditional Municipal Taxes, Limits and Collection, amending O Reg 121/07 O Reg 277/22 City Services Corporations, amending O Reg 609/06 O Reg 282/22 Municipal and School Capital Facilities — Agreements and Tax Exemptions, amending O Reg 598/06 O Reg 283/22 Powers of the Minister in Implementing a Proposal for Minor Restructuring, amending O Reg 597/06

Assessment Act

O Reg 229/22 General, amending O Reg 282/98 O Reg 230/22 General, amending O Reg 282/98 O Reg 317/22 General, amending O Reg 282/98

Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to Covid-19) Act, 2020

O Reg 235/22 Revoking Various Regulations

Health Insurance Act

O Reg 238/22 General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990 O Reg 239/22 Special Payments for Physician Services, amending O Reg 392/19 O Reg 255/22 General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990 O Reg 296/22 General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990 O Reg 302/22 General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990

Land Transfer Tax Act

O Reg 240/22 Tax Payable under Subsection 2(2.1) of the Act by Foreign Entities and Taxable Trustees, amending O Reg 182/17

Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021

O Reg 246/22 General

Long-Term Care Homes Act, 2007

O Reg 247/22 General, revoking O Reg 79/10

Planning Act

O Reg 248/22 Zoning Order — City of Brampton, Regional Municipality of Peel O Reg 249/22 Zoning Order — City of Mississauga, Regional Municipality of Peel O Reg 250/22 Zoning Order — Township of Cavan Monaghan O Reg 251/22 Zoning Order — Town of Georgina, Regional Municipality of York O Reg 316/22 Community Benefits Charges and Parkland, amending O Reg 509/20

Provincial Offences Act

O Reg 254/22 Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990

Substitute Decisions Act, 1992

O Reg 256/22 Capacity Assessment, amending O Reg 460/05

Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 257/22 Adjustments under Section 25.33 of the Act, amending O Reg 429/04

Real Estate and Business Brokers Act, 2002

O Reg 258/22 Delegation of Regulation — Making Authority to the Minister, amending O Reg 568/05

Gaming Control Act, 1992

O Reg 259/22 General, amending O Reg 78/12

Veterinarians Act

O Reg 260/22 General, amending Reg 1093 of RRO 1990

Fair Access to Regulated Professions and Compulsory Trades Act, 2006

O Reg 261/22 General

Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016

O Reg 267/22 Blue Box, amending O Reg 391/21

Insurance Act

O Reg 268/22 Automobile Insurance, amending Reg 664 of RRO 1990 O Reg 292/22 Statutory Accident Benefits Schedule — Effective September 1, 2010, amending O Reg 34/10

Safe Drinking Water Act, 2002

O Reg 269/22 Drinking Water Systems, amending O Reg 170/03

Funeral, Burial and Cremation Services Act, 2002

O Reg 271/22 General, amending O Reg 30/11

Technical Standards and Safety Act, 2000

O Reg 272/22 Elevating Devices, amending O Reg 209/01

Occupational Health and Safety Act

O Reg 273/22 Health Care and Residential Facilities, amending O Reg 67/93 O Reg 274/22 Needle Safety, amending O Reg 474/07

Pay Equity Act

O Reg 275/22 Proxy Method of Comparison, amending O Reg 396/93

Regulatory Modernization Act, 2007

O Reg 276/22 Designations, amending O Reg 75/08

Development Charges Act, 1997

O Reg 284/22 General, amending O Reg 82/98

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

O Reg 287/22 Distribution Rate-Protected Residential Consumers, amending O Reg 198/17

Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Act, 1991

O Reg 293/22 General, amending O Reg 21/12

Connecting Care Act, 2019

O Reg 294/22 Reconciliation and Recovery, amending O Reg 200/21 O Reg 295/22 Additional Objects of the Agency, amending O Reg 376/19

Health Protection and Promotion Act

O Reg 297/22 Personal Service Settings, amending O Reg 136/18

Healthy Menu Choices Act, 2015

O Reg 298/22 General, amending O Reg 50/16

Home Care and Community Services Act, 1994

O Reg 299/22 Provision of Community Services, amending O Reg 386/99

Homemakers and Nurses Services Act

O Reg 304/22 General, amending Reg 634 of RRO 1990

Independent Health Facilities Act

O Reg 305/22 Facility Fees, amending Reg 650 of RRO 1990 O Reg 306/22 Application and Exemptions, amending Reg 649 of RRO 1990

Medicine Act, 1991

O Reg 307/22 General, amending O Reg 114/94

Nursing Act, 1991

O Reg 308/22 General, amending O Reg 275/94

Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991

O Reg 310/22 Controlled Acts, amending O Reg 107/96

Smoke-Free Ontario Act, 2017

O Reg 312/22 General, amending O Reg 268/18

Retirement Homes Act, 2010

O Reg 313/22 General, amending O Reg 166/11

Quality of Care Information Protection Act, 2016

O Reg 318/22 Definitions, amending O Reg 483/16

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 320/22 Family Law Rules, amending O Reg 114/99

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Condominium Act, 1998

New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017

Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act

March 24, 2022

Proposed regulations to better inform and protect purchasers of condominium homes — Comments by April 22, 2022

Greenbelt Act, 2005

March 24, 2022

Proposed Amendment to the Greenbelt Area boundary regulation - Growing the size of the Greenbelt — Comments by April 23, 2022

Pandemic and Emergency Preparedness Act, 2022

March 29, 2022

Proposed Personal Protective Equipment Supply and Production Act, 2022 included in the Proposed Pandemic and Emergency Preparedness Act, 2022 — Comments by April 28, 2022

March 29, 2022

Proposed legislative update to the Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991 (RHPA) - Registration Barriers for Regulated Health Professionals to be included in the Pandemic and Emergency Preparedness Act, 2022 — Comments by April 29, 2022

March 29, 2022

Proposed legislative amendment to the Personal Health Information and Protection Act, 2004 (PHIPA) - Prescribed Electronic Formats, included in the Pandemic and Emergency Preparedness Act, 2022 — Comments by April 29, 2022

Personal Health Information Protection Act

March 29, 2022

Proposed legislative update to the Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004 (PHIPA) - Ontario Health Teams (OHTs) - Enhancing Data Sharing to be included in the Pandemic and Emergency Preparedness Act, 2022 — Comments by April 29, 2022

Planning Act

March 30, 2022

Proposed amendments to O Reg 509/20 under the Planning Act in support of the proposed More Homes for Everyone Act, 2022 — Comments by April 6, 2022

March 30, 2022

Proposed Planning Act changes (the proposed More Homes for Everyone Act, 2022) — Comments by March 30, 2022

Development Charges Act, 1997

March 30, 2022

Proposed amendments to O Reg 82/98 under the Development Charges Act, 1997 in support of the proposed More Homes for Everyone Act, 2022 — Comments by April 6, 2022

March 30, 2022

Proposed Development Charges Act changes (the proposed More Homes for Everyone Act, 2022) — Comments by April 29, 2022

Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act

March 30, 2022

Amendments to the Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act — Comments by April 29, 2022

New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017

March 30, 2022

Amendments to the New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017 to protect purchasers of new homes — Comments by April 29, 2022

Pharmacy Act, 1991

April 4, 2022

Proposed Regulatory Amendments to Ontario Regulation 202/94 (General) made under the Pharmacy Act, 1991 — Comments by April 14, 2022

Building Opportunities in the Skilled Trades Act, 2021

April 6, 2022

Proposed Minister's regulation under the Building Opportunities in the Skilled Trades Act, 2021 — Comments by April 11, 2022

Orders In Council

Providing More Care, Protecting Seniors, and Building More Beds Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 39

Schedule 3, subsections 2(3), 5, 7, 9, 12, 13(1), 15(1), (4), (5), which amend the Retirement Homes Act, 2010, in force March 16, 2022 (OIC 575/2022)

Connecting People to Home and Community Care Act, 2020, SO 2020, c 13

The following provisions in force May 1, 2022 (OIC 576/2022): Schedule 1, subsections 1(1), (5)-(7), 3-9, 11, 12 (which amend the Connecting Care Act, 2019) Schedule 2, sections 1, 2 (which amend the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care Act) Schedule 3, subsection 1(1) (with respect to the repeal of the Home Care and Community Services Act, 1994) Schedule 3, subsections 2(1)-(8) (which amend the Excellent Care for All Act, 2010) Schedule 3, section 3 (which amends the Health Care Consent Act, 1996) Schedule 3, section 4 (which amends the Health Protection and Promotion Act) Schedule 3, subsections 5(4), (5) (which amend the Local Health System Integration Act, 2006) Schedule 3, section 7 (which amends the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care Appeal and Review Boards Act, 1998) Schedule 3, section 8 (which amends the Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004) Schedule 3, section 9 (which amends the Private Hospitals Act)



The People's Health Care Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 5

Schedule 3, section 6, which amends the Employment Standards Act, 2000, in force May 1, 2022 (OIC 577/2022)

Transportation Statute Law Amendment Act (Making Ontario's Roads Safer), 2015, SO 2015, c 14

Sections 25-27, 29, 31(1), 32-35, 54, which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force April 1, 2022 (OIC 578/2022)

Sections 28, 30, which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 578/2022)

Subsection 31(2), which amends the Highway Traffic Act, in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 578/2022)

Better for People, Smarter for Business Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 14

Schedule 16, sections 10-12, 16, which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force April 1, 2022 (OIC 579/2022)

10-12, 16, which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force April 1, 2022 (OIC 579/2022) Schedule 8, sections 3, 5, 9, 12, 14, 15(2), which amend the Environmental Protection Act, in force July 1, 2022 (OIC 580/2022)

Moving Ontarians More Safely Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 26

Schedule 1, section 12, which amends the Highway Traffic Act, in force April 1, 2022 (OIC 582/2022)

Plan for Care and Opportunity Act (Budget Measures), 2018, SO 2018, c 8

Schedule 13, section 20, which amends the Insurance Act, in force April 1, 2022 (OIC 583/2022)

Protecting the People of Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2021, SO 2021, c 8

Schedule 5, sections 1, 2, 5-12, which amend the Insurance Act, in force April 1, 2022 (OIC 584/2022)

Schedule 4, sections 1, 2, which amend the Financial Professionals Title Protection Act, 2019, in force March 28, 2022 (OIC 597/2022)

Schedule 4, section 3, which amends the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Act, 2016, in force March 28, 2022 (OIC 597/2022)

Supporting People and Businesses Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 34

Schedule 12, sections 2, 4(1), (2), 5, 6, 9, which amend the Mining Act, in force April 1, 2022 (OIC 585/2022)

Build Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2021, SO 2021, c 40

Schedule 13, subsections 6(2), 7(4), which amend the French Language Services Act, in force April 1, 2022 (OIC 588/2022)

Plan to Build Ontario Together Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 15

Schedule 12, section 1, which amends the Financial Professionals Title Protection Act, 2019, in force March 28, 2022 (OIC 595/2022)

Protecting What Matters Most Act (Budget Measures), 2019, SO 2019, c 7

Schedule 25, sections 1-16, being the Financial Professionals Title Protection Act, 2019, in force March 28, 2022 (OIC 596/2022)

Schedule 25, section 18, which amends the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Act, 2016, in force March 28, 2022 (OIC 596/2022)

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 60 An Act to Amend the Climate Leadership Act 61 An Act to Amend the Tobacco Tax Act 62 Vaping Products Taxation Agreement Act 63 An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act (No. 2) 64 An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act (No. 3)

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, April 2, 2022:

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2022-209 Pharmacist and Pharmacy Technician Regulations, amendment

Emergency Medical Technicians Act

EC2022-212 Emergency Medical Technicians Regulations, amendment



Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 27 Loi modifiant principalement certaines lois instituant des régimes de retraite du secteur public 29 Loi visant à faciliter le déroulement des prochaines élections générales au Québec

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 27 An Act amending mainly certain Acts establishing public sector pension plans 29 An Act to facilitate the conduct of the next general election in Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 mars 2022:

Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

Loi visant principalement à permettre l'établissement de régimes de retraite à prestations cibles

Décret 308-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux

Décret 317-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les renseignements devant être transmis par les établissements au ministre de la Santé et des Services sociaux

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 31 mars 2022:

Loi sur la pharmacie

Décret 622-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'amorce et la modification d'une thérapie médicamenteuse, sur l'administration d'un médicament et sur la prescription de tests par un pharmacien

Loi médicale

Décret 623-2022 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par un pharmacien

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 avril 2022:

Loi sur les assureurs

Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers

Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts

Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d'épargne

Décret 510-2022 Règlement sur l'acquisition et la détention de titres ou d'une quote-part d'un droit de propriété par certaines institutions financières au-delà des limites prévues

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 30, 2022:

Supplemental Pension Plans Act

Act mainly to allow the establishment of target-benefit pension plans

OC 308-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting supplemental pension plans

Act respecting health services and social services

OC 317-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the information that institutions must provide to the Minister of Health and Social Services

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 31, 2022:

Pharmacy Act

OC 622-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the initiation and modification of medication therapy, the administration of a medication and the prescription of tests by a pharmacist

Medical Act

OC 623-2022 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain professional activities that may be engaged in by a pharmacist

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 6, 2022:

Insurers Act

Act respecting financial services cooperatives

Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act

Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act

OC 510-2022 Regulation respecting the acquisition and holding of securities or participations or a share of a right of ownership by certain financial institutions in excess of the limits imposed

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 30 mars 2022:

Loi concernant le partage de certains renseignements de santé

Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi concernant le partage de certains renseignements de santé

Loi sur les loteries, les concours publicitaires et les appareils d'amusement

Règlement sur les systèmes de loterie

Loi sur les loteries, les concours publicitaires et les appareils d'amusement

Loi sur l'hébergement touristique

Règlement sur l'hébergement touristique

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 avril 2022:

Loi sur l'assurance maladie

Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur l'assurance maladie

Loi sur le courtage immobilier

Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées à l'occasion du discours sur le budget du 25 mars 2021 et à certaines autres mesures

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les conditions d'exercice d'une opération de courtage, sur la déontologie des courtiers et sur la publicité

Loi sur les agents d'évaluation du crédit

Loi concernant la mise en oeuvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 25 mars 2021 et modifiant d'autres dispositions

Règlement sur les règles relatives à la répartition des frais par l'Autorité des marchés financiers entre les agents d'évaluation du crédit

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

Règlement modifiant le Règlement 13-102 sur les droits relatifs aux systèmes de SEDAR et de la BDNI

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les valeurs mobilières

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 30, 2022:

Act respecting the sharing of certain health information

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act respecting the sharing of certain health information

Act respecting lotteries, publicity contests and amusement machines

Lottery Scheme Regulation

Act respecting lotteries, publicity contests and amusement machines

Tourist Accommodation Act

Tourist Accommodation Regulation

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 6, 2022:

Health Insurance Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Health Insurance Act

Real Estate Brokerage Act

An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Budget Speech delivered on 25 March 2021 and to certain other measures

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting brokerage requirements, professional conduct of brokers and advertising

Credit Assessment Agents Act

An Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 25 March 2021 and amending other provisions

Regulation respecting the rules for the distribution of the costs by the Autorité des marchés financiers among the credit assessment agents

Securities Act

Regulation to amend Regulation 13-102 respecting system fees for SEDAR and NRD

Regulation to amend the Securities Regulation

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 6 avril 2022:

Loi sur les agents d'évaluation du crédit, SQ 2020, c 21

Que soit fixée au 1er février 2023 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 8, 13 et 15 en ce qu'elles concernent le gel de sécurité ainsi que de celles des articles 9, 18 et 108, modifié par l'article 172 de la Loi modernisant des dispositions législatives en matière de protection des renseignements personnels (2021, chapitre 25), de la Loi sur les agents d'évaluation du crédit (chapitre A-8.2) (Décret 509-2022)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 6, 2022:

Credit Assessment Agents Act, SQ 2020, c 21

Sections 8, 13 and 15 insofar as they concern security freezes and sections 9, 18, and 108, amended by section 172 of the Act to modernize legislative provisions as regards the protection of personal information (2021, chapter 25), of Credit Assessment Agents Act (chapter A-8.2) in force February 1, 2023 (OC 509-2022)

Sanctions

6 avril 2022

Loi nº 101, Loi visant à renforcer la lutte contre la maltraitance envers les aînés et toute autre personne majeure en situation de vulnérabilité ainsi que la surveillance de la qualité des services de santé et des services sociaux — Chapitre nº 6

Assents

April 6, 2022

Bill 101, An Act to strengthen the fight against maltreatment of seniors and other persons of full age in vulnerable situations as well as the monitoring of the quality of health services and social services — Chapter No. 6

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 78 An Act to amend The Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act 79 An Act to Encourage Indigenous Investment in Saskatchewan's Natural Resource and Value-added Agriculture Economy through the Establishment of the Saskatchewan Indigenous Investment Finance Corporation

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, March 25, 2022:

The Legislation Act (Regulations) Repeal Regulations, 2022

Sask Reg 11/2022 The Legislation Act (Regulations) Repeal Regulations, 2022

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 1, 2022:

The Financial Administration Act, 1993

Sask Reg 12/2022 The Lloydminster Provincial Sales Tax Exemption Amendment Regulations, 2022

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, March 25, 2022:

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaws Amendments

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, April 1, 2022:

The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act, 1997

The Cannabis Control Act (Saskatchewan) Act

Beverage Alcohol and Cannabis Ban — Saskatchewan Provincial Parks and Recreational Sites

Yukon / Yukon

Province

No entries for this issue

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.