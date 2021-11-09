ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Navigating the changes taking place with respect to language laws in Canada can be a challenge for businesses across the country. New requirements as proposed in An Act Respecting French, the Official and Common language of Quebec, could mean significant amendments to the Charter of the French Language (Bill 101). If adopted, some of these changes will affect all businesses operating or having employees in Quebec.

Understanding and implementing the new laws, as proposed, will be critical for business entities in order to remain compliant. In a recent webinar series presented by Osler, partners of our Litigation, Labour & Employment and Pension & Benefits groups provide important insights. You can also, find out more about the public consultation process in the first webinar, with the participation of Ms. Monique Jérôme-Forget, former Québec Minister of Finance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.