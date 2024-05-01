Earlier this month, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) sent out a notice reminding industry members that the transition period for using the Financial Advisor title (or similar titles) in Ontario has ended. A person is required to have an approved credential from an approved credentialing body to use that title, or FSRA is authorized to take enforcement action as set out in the Financial Professionals Title Protection Act.

