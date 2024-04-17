Shearman & Sterling advised BNP Paribas, J.P. Morgan, National Bank of Canada Financial Markets and TD Securities, as joint book-running managers, and BMO Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Scotiabank, as co-managers, in connection with a Rule 144A/Regulation S offering by Ontario Teachers' Finance Trust ("OTFT") of US$1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2029. The notes were issued under OTFT's global debt program, and are guaranteed by OTFT's parent, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board.

The notes were listed on the Official List of the Irish Stock Exchange (now trading as Euronext Dublin) and admitted to trading on its Global Exchange Market (GEM).

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board is an active global investor with investments in more than 50 countries across eight different asset classes that provide diversification and volatility management. It is responsible for administering the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (the "Plan") and managing the assets of the Plan for the benefit of approximately 340,000 working members and pensioners. The Plan is Canada's largest single profession pension plan with net assets of C$247.2 billion as at December 31, 2023.

