The Bank of Canada continues preparations for its supervision of payment service providers (PSPs) under the Retail Payment Activities Act (RPAA). The Bank has published draft supervisory guidelines for the four key requirements PSPs will have to report on commencing September 8, 2025:

managing operational risks and responding to incidents

notification of incidents

safeguarding end-user funds

notifying the Bank of significant changes or new activity

The Bank is inviting comments from PSPs on these guidelines by May 21, 2024. The four draft guidelines and more information about the consultation process may be found here.

