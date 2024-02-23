Canada:
Bruno Caron And Bernard Blouin Contributed A Chapter To The Book Greening The Bond Market
23 February 2024
Miller Thomson LLP
Bruno Caron and Bernard Blouin, contributed a chapter to the
book Greening the Bond Market, A European
Perspective.
Bruno Caron, Bernard Blouin with the help of Annafaye Dunbar
wrote chapter 5 entitled: "Issuing Green Bonds Without a Green
Bonds Regulation: Canadian Experiences".
