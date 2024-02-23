Region / Country Asia Asia Pacific Caribbean Europe European Union India Latin America Middle East U.K. Worldwide U.K. Bulgaria Canada France Germany Guernsey Hong Kong India Japan Jersey Malta Puerto Rico Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey UK United Arab Emirates United States

Topic Antitrust/Competition Law - Antitrust, EU Competition Consumer Protection - Consumer Law - Dodd-Frank, Consumer Protection Act - Education - Product Liability & Safety Corporate/Commercial Law - Charities & Non-Profits - Compliance - Contracts and Commercial Law - Corporate and Company Law - Corporate Governance - Directors and Officers - Diversity, Equity & Inclusion - Executive Remuneration - M&A/Private Equity - Securities - Shareholders - Trusts - Venture Capital Criminal Law - White Collar Crime, Anti-Corruption & Fraud Employment and HR - Discrimination, Disability & Sexual Harassment - Employee Benefits & Compensation - Employee Rights/ Labour Relations - Employment Litigation/ Tribunals - Health & Safety - Outsourcing - Redundancy/Layoff - Retirement, Superannuation & Pensions - Unfair/ Wrongful Dismissal - Whistleblowing Energy and Natural Resources - Chemicals - Energy Law - Mining - Oil, Gas & Electricity - Renewables Environment - Climate Change - Environmental Law Family and Matrimonial - Wills/ Intestacy/ Estate Planning Finance and Banking - Commodities/Derivatives/Stock Exchanges - Financial Services - Fund Finance - Fund Management/ REITs - Securitization & Structured Finance Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences - Food and Drugs Law - Healthcare - Life Sciences, Biotechnology & Nanotechnology Government, Public Sector - Constitutional & Administrative Law - Government Contracts, Procurement & PPP - Human Rights - Indigenous Peoples - Inward/ Foreign Investment Immigration - General Immigration Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-structuring - Financial Restructuring - Insolvency/Bankruptcy Insurance - Insurance Laws and Products - Reinsurance Intellectual Property - Copyright - Licensing & Syndication - Patent - Trade Secrets - Trademark International Law - Export Controls & Trade & Investment Sanctions - International Trade & Investment Law Department Performance - Management - Performance Law Practice Management - Human Resource Management Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration - Arbitration & Dispute Resolution - Class Actions - Personal Injury - Professional Negligence - Trials & Appeals & Compensation Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment - Advertising, Marketing & Branding - Gaming - Hotels & Hospitality - IT and Internet - Media & Entertainment Law - Music and the Arts - Social Media - Sport - Telecoms, Mobile & Cable Communications Privacy - Data Protection - Privacy Protection Real Estate and Construction - Construction & Planning - Landlord & Tenant - Leases - Real Estate Strategy - Economic Analysis - Industry Updates & Analysis - Investment Strategy - Knowledge Management Tax - Corporate Tax - Sales Taxes: VAT, GST - Tax Authorities Technology - Fin Tech - New Technology - Security Transport - Marine/ Shipping - Rail, Road & Cycling Wealth Management - Wealth & Asset Management Timeframe This Week Next Two Weeks Next Month Next Quarter Event Type Annual Meeting Briefing Business Breakfast Conference Course Exhibition Fireside Chat Forum Networking Other Panel Podcast Reception Roundtable Seminar Speaking Engagement Summit Symposium Think Tank Video/ Audio Webinar Workshop Location Austria - Vienna Bulgaria - Sofia Canada - Calgary - Edmonton - Kitchener - Montreal QC - Ontario - Regina - Saskatoon - Toronto - Vancouver - Waterloo - Winnipeg France - Paris Germany - Berlin - Munich Guernsey - St Peter Port Hong Kong - Hong Kong India - Mumbai Japan - Tokyo Jersey - St Helier Malta - Valletta Puerto Rico - San Juan Spain - Barcelona - Madrid - Valencia Sweden - Stockholm Switzerland - Zurich Turkey - Istanbul UK - Birmingham - London United Arab Emirates - Dubai United States - Albuquerque - Annapolis - Arlington, VA - Atlanta - Austin - Baltimore - Boston - Brighton - California - Chicago - Connecticut - Coral Gables - Dallas - Detroit - Florida - Fort Myers - Houston - Huntington - La Jolla - Lanham - Las Vegas - Long Beach - Los Angeles - Miami - Milwaukee - Monroe - Nashville - New Jersey - New Orleans - New York - Orlando - Palm Springs - Philadelphia - Phoenix - Pittsburgh - Sacramento - Salt Lake City - San Antonio - San Diego - San Francisco - Santa Monica - Seattle - Texas - Utah - Virginia - Washington - Washington, DC - Washington, DC - White Plains