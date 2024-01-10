Our Financial Services team reviews this year's most significant insurance regulatory changes, and provides insights to help you make sense of what's coming in 2024.

Fair Treatment of Customers

A significant focus of provincial regulators in 2023 concerned insurers' treatment of customers and the related management of incentives conduct.

Major Focus on Non-Financial Risks

Digital innovation and Canada's widespread wildfires in 2023 continued to underscore the impact of non-financial risks on insurance operations and resiliency. The federal government responded with legislative changes, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) issued several new guidelines that are applicable to both banks and insurance companies, and provincial regulators also issued several new guidelines.

Licensing Changes

Several provinces introduced changes to their licensing frameworks.

New licensing requirements became effective in New Brunswick in early 2023, requiring corporate intermediaries (e.g., agencies, brokerages, adjusting firms and managing general agents (MGAs)) to be licensed. New Brunswick also introduced a restricted licensing regime for incidental sellers of insurance.

Consultations continued in 2023 in British Columbia on its restricted licensing regime, which is expected to be similar to the regimes in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and New Brunswick.

The Yukon did a "soft launch" of its new licensing regime for insurance agencies over the summer. More information is expected in 2024, although all agencies that were represented by insurance agents were automatically licensed.

Looking Ahead

Next year will continue to be busy for insurance regulatory developments. As outlined, many new or updated OSFI guidelines are expected to take effect in 2024. OSFI has also announced a renewal of its Supervisory Framework, which is its first comprehensive update in 25 years, and more information is expected in early 2024. We are also expecting numerous developments from provincial regulators.

