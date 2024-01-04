Our Legal Year in Review includes a selection of 18 significant and interesting developments in Canadian securities and capital markets landscape in 2023. The key legal developments that are summarized in this bulletin were important during 2023 and also have the potential to shape and influence the regulatory landscape in Canadian capital markets for years to come.

La version française sera disponible sous peu.

