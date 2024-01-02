2023 was a busy year for Miller Thomson's ESG and Carbon Finance Group. We hope you've enjoyed reading our updates as we strive to keep you informed on the latest developments in the ESG space. To wrap up the year, here's a recap of 5 of our most popular updates.

Greenwashing in Canada: Enforcement and trends for 2023

Over the last several years, increasing demand from consumers for environmentally-friendly products and services has led to an increase in "greenwashing," which involves the practice of conveying false, misleading, incomplete, or unsubstantiated information to consumers about a product or business' environmental credentials.

Sustainable finance: A panel discussion and key considerations

As net zero goes mainstream, sustainable finance is being increasingly recognized for its critical role in supporting the actions needed to transition towards a low-carbon economy and to preserve, maintain and restore biodiversity.

ESG at stake – Miller Thomson's PDAC seminar

Mining companies have an opportunity to play a leading role on developing approaches to respond to the complex challenges of climate change, the loss of nature capital and other sustainability variables.

An ESG and carbon finance panel discussion report: Avoiding greenwashing litigation, managing cybersecurity risks, and legal trends in Indigenous rights-based climate change litigation

Against the backdrop of ESG's multi-faceted and ever-changing nature, greenwashing, cybersecurity, and Indigenous rights-based climate change litigation rank among the latest considerations that thoughtful companies and organizations must reflect on as they manage their organizational ESG program.

Canada's Modern Slavery Act: What businesses need to know now!

The Act to enact the Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act and to amend the Customs Tariff (Canada's Modern Slavery Act or the "CMSA") is set to come into force on January 1, 2024.

