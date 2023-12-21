On November 22, 2023, the final regulations to the Retail Payment Activities Act (RPAA) were released. Changes from the draft regulations released earlier this year are minimal, and payment service providers (PSPs) should begin to prepare for the significant compliance requirements once the regime comes fully into force.

The window for PSPs to submit applications to the Bank of Canada opens on November 1, 2024. PSPs applying for registration after the window closes on November 16, 2024, will be unable to perform their retail payment activities for at least two months during the pendency of the review process.

Notable changes to the requirements under the final regulations touch on the following areas:

incident restoration system testing

safeguarding of funds (SOF) account changes and insolvency reviews

risk management system testing

independent audits

application information on end-user funds

The full risk management and funds safeguarding requirements will come into force on September 8, 2025.

