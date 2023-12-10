Can a Notice of Sale Under the Mortgages Act Be Issued Concurrently with a Notice of Intention to Enforce Security Under Section 244 of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act?

On December 1, 2023, the Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court") released its decision inCBJ Developments Inc. v. 1180554 Ontario Limited, 2023 ONSC 6773, addressing whether a notice of intention to enforce security ("BIA Notice") issued under section 244 of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, R.S.C. 1985, c. B-3 (the "BIA") can be issued concurrently with a notice of sale under the Mortgages Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. M.40 (the "Mortgages Act").

Certain of the Applicants (as defined herein) entered into a loan agreement with 1180554 Ontario Limited as lender (the "Respondent"), pursuant to which the Respondent was granted first mortgages against three real properties owned by each of the Applicants, securing the principal indebtedness of $16,000,000. In August of 2023, certain of the Applicants missed an interest payment under the loan agreement which constituted an event of default. Consequently, the Respondent issued the BIA Notice and the Notices of Sale (as defined herein) concurrently on September 7, 2023.

CBJ Developments Inc., CBJ - Clearview Garden Estates Inc. and CBJ - Bridle Park II Inc. (collectively, the "Applicants") sought a declaration that the BIA Notice sent by the Respondent was void as a result of the Respondent having taken an enforcement step prior to the expiry of the 10-day notice period required by the BIA by contemporaneously delivering notices of sale in respect to a power of sale (the "Notices of Sale").

The Respondent took the position that the issuance of the Notice of Sale did not amount to enforcement of the security under the loan agreement and, instead, was "merely a precursor to the enforcement." Actual enforcement, the Respondent argued, only occurs at the time of the sale.

Decision of the Court

The Honourable Madam Justice Kimmel agreed with the Applicants that the issuance of the Notices of Sale concurrently with the BIA Notice was an enforcement step taken within the 10-day notice period prescribed under section 244 of the BIA. Given the absence of a statutory prescription that the BIA Notice was void as a result of an enforcement step having been taken within the 10-day notice period, the Court did not exercise its discretion under section 248 of the BIA to declare the BIA Notice void in the circumstances of this case. The Court noted that this discretion may be warranted in certain circumstances, including where there is evidence of prejudice from the taking of the enforcement step within the 10-day period.

The Court began its analysis by discussing the purpose of a notice under section 244 of the BIA. In addition to providing a debtor with time to repay, such notices are also intended to safeguard debtors from abuses of power by secured creditors while providing an insolvent person the opportunity to negotiate and reorganize financial affairs. This allows a debtor breathing room to work out a solution to avoid enforcement of the creditor's security.

The Court then looked to whether a notice of sale under the Mortgages Act constituted an enforcement step, which it identified as the core issue on the application. After reviewing various authorities relating to the meaning of "enforcement" and having "resort to security," the Court concluded that the delivery of the Notices of Sale was an active exercise of rights taken in respect of the security, which altered the Applicants' and Respondent's rights and interests. Once the Notice of Sale was delivered by the Respondent, the Applicants' right of redemption was automatically triggered and the Respondent's ability to deal with the Applicants' properties, such as by entering into an agreement of purchase and sale for the properties, was greatly enhanced. On that basis, the Court found that delivery of the Notices of Sale was not merely a "heads up of things to come," but an actual enforcement step taken within the 10-day notice period, contrary to the BIA.

Key Takeaways

Though secured lenders and their counsel may have historically issued both notices simultaneously, the Court is clear that the best practice with respect to issuing a notice of sale under the Mortgages Act is to wait until the 10-day notice period under the BIA expires, as to do otherwise would amount to an enforcement step taken during the 10-day notice period in contravention of section 244 of the BIA.

Indeed, Kimmel J. unequivocally states that "it would be more prudent not to issue these notices together as a matter of course." In instances of concurrent issuance, the Court retains its discretion to void a section 244 notice under the BIA in cases of demonstrated prejudice. Further consideration should be given to whether other notices constitute forms of enforcement of security, such as notices under the Personal Property Security Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. P.10, the issuance of a notice of application for the appointment of a receiver under the BIA, or even the issuance of a notice of action or statement of claim seeking a foreclosure order under Rule 64 of the Rules of Civil Procedure, R.R.O. 1990, Reg. 194. As a matter of prudent practice, the issuance of all of these notices should only take place following the expiration of the 10-day BIA Notice period.

Aird & Berlis represented CBJ Developments Inc., CBJ - Clearview Garden Estates Inc. and CBJ - Bridle Park II Inc. with a team including Steven Graff, Miranda Spence and Samantha Hans.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.