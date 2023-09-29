The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has released its final fee rule in Rule 2022-001 Assessments and Fees. This new rule allows FSRA to assess and collect fees, and is intended to ensure the fees reflect the regulatory efforts required to enhance consumer protection in each of the sectors regulated by FSRA. No changes were made to the fee rule as a result of the second consultation period which took place from May 4 to June 2, 2023 described here. The rule will take effect as of December 1, 2023.

