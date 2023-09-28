Four Stikeman Elliott lawyers- – Alix d'Anglejan-Chatillon, Ramandeep Grewal, Éric Lévesque and Christian Vieira – recently updated the Canada chapter of The Virtual Currency Regulations (6th edition), published by Law Business Research Ltd. This chapter provides an excellent overview of the rapidly developing area of law in Canada, focusing on the following topics:

Introduction to the legal and regulatory framework

Securities and investment laws

Banking and money transmission

Anti-money laundering

Regulation of exchanges

Regulation of miners

Regulation of issuers and sponsors

Criminal and civil fraud and enforcement

Tax

Other issues

Looking ahead

We are pleased to be able to make this 14-page publication available for downloading.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.