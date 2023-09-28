Four Stikeman Elliott lawyers- – Alix d'Anglejan-Chatillon, Ramandeep Grewal, Éric Lévesque and Christian Vieira – recently updated the Canada chapter of The Virtual Currency Regulations (6th edition), published by Law Business Research Ltd. This chapter provides an excellent overview of the rapidly developing area of law in Canada, focusing on the following topics:
- Introduction to the legal and regulatory framework
- Securities and investment laws
- Banking and money transmission
- Anti-money laundering
- Regulation of exchanges
- Regulation of miners
- Regulation of issuers and sponsors
- Criminal and civil fraud and enforcement
- Tax
- Other issues
- Looking ahead
