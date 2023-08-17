Capital Modernization: Consultation Paper for B.C. Credit Unions

BCFSA has released a consultation paper recommending changes to the current Capital Requirements Regulation to ensure that capital adequacy requirements continue to reflect the underlying risks. As a result of this initiative, a new Capital Rule will replace portions of the existing Capital Requirements Regulation respecting credit unions.

BCFSA is seeking comments on proposed changes laid out in the paper with respect to the following areas:

Consolidated reporting;

Components of regulatory capital: Definition of capital; Regulatory adjustments to capital; Capital conservation buffer; Minimum capital requirements; Credit risk; Operational risk; and Market risk;

Leverage ratio requirements; and

Transitional and implementation arrangements.

Under the current proposal, these changes will take effect Jan. 1, 2026, followed by a two-year transitional period to allow credit unions to make any necessary changes to their policies and banking systems to meet the new requirements.

For an overview and timeline of the project, see the home page for the consultation.