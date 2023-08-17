The British Columbia (B.C.) Reporter provides a monthly summary of B.C.'s legislative and regulatory developments of relevance to provincially regulated financial institutions. It does not address Canadian federal financial services legislative and regulatory developments, although this information is provided by BLG separately. In addition, purely technical and administrative changes (such as changes to reporting forms) are not covered.
BC Financial Services Authority (BCFSA)
July 25, 2023
Capital Modernization: Consultation Paper for B.C. Credit Unions
BCFSA has released a consultation paper recommending changes to the current Capital Requirements Regulation to ensure that capital adequacy requirements continue to reflect the underlying risks. As a result of this initiative, a new Capital Rule will replace portions of the existing Capital Requirements Regulation respecting credit unions.
BCFSA is seeking comments on proposed changes laid out in the paper with respect to the following areas:
Under the current proposal, these changes will take effect Jan. 1, 2026, followed by a two-year transitional period to allow credit unions to make any necessary changes to their policies and banking systems to meet the new requirements.
For an overview and timeline of the project, see the home page for the consultation.
Comments are due Oct. 23, 2023
July 19, 2023
|
BCFSA Launches Consultation on Natural Catastrophe and Climate-Related Risks
BCFSA has released a discussion paper which outlines its proposed approach towards natural catastrophes and climate-related risks. Natural Catastrophes and Climate-Related Risks: Managing Uncertainty and Building Resilience in the B.C. Financial Services Sector outlines the material risks posed to the financial services sector in B.C. as well as the specific impacts on each of the segments regulated by BCFSA. It then puts forward BCFSA's proposed approach, which rests on two pillars:
Comments are due Nov. 30, 2023
July 10, 2023
|
Insurer code of market conduct released in British Columbia
BCFSA has released its Insurer Code of Market Conduct, which reflects the Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators' Conduct of Insurance Business and Fair Treatment of Customers guidance. The Code is based on twelve Fair Treatment of Customers Principles, with the intent of providing insurers with flexibility to determine the strategies, policies, processes, procedures, and controls that apply to the offer of insurance products and services to customers based on the nature, size, and complexity of their activities.
B.C. authorized insurers must adopt and comply with Code by April 1, 2024.
June 26, 2023
|
Consultation on proposed amendments to real estate data collection rules
BCFSA is consulting the public and licensees on proposed amendments to the Real Estate Services Rules (Rules) that will strengthen and clarify BCFSA's authority to collect real estate data. BCFSA aims to enhance its ability to gather this data to strengthen its understanding of current real estate market conditions and practices, including market-driven risks to residential real estate consumers, and to aid its evidence-based policy and decision-making.
The proposed rules amendments also include:
Comments are due Aug. 27, 2023
