June 30, 2023 Technology and Cyber Incident Reporting OSFI has issued a draft advisory on technology and cyber incident reporting, which describes its expectations for reporting technology and cyber security incidents that affect federally regulated private pension plans (FRPPs). The advisory links to a draft Technology and Cyber Incident Report, and provides: Scope and definition of technology or cyber security incident;

Criteria for reporting an incident, which includes a list of characteristics of such incidents; and

Notification requirements. It notes that failure to report incidents as outlined in the advisory may increase a plan's rating and result in additional supervisory oversight. Comments are due Sept. 30, 2023

June 26, 2023 Statement from the Superintendent on Royal Assent of Bill C-47 "On June 22, 2023, Parliament passed Bill C-47, the Budget Implementation Act (BIA), which expands the OSFI's mandate. These changes will enhance the strong oversight of FRFIs that underpins a sound and stable Canadian financial system. Starting January 1, 2024, FRFIs will be required to have and adhere to adequate policies and procedures to protect themselves from threats to their integrity and security, including foreign interference. OSFI will examine each FRFI's policies and procedures to determine if they are adequate and will annually report on these examinations to the Minister of Finance."

June 9, 2023 Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test 2023 – Adjustments and clarifications OSFI has published adjustments and clarifications to the Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) 2023 guideline and associated instructions and forms. The adjustments and clarifications are with respect to the following: Volatility adjustment (LICAT section 2.1.1);

Owner-occupied property (LICAT sections 2.1.1 and 5.3.1);

Cryptoassets (Page 20.300 of the LICAT Quarterly Return);

Capital composition and limitations (LICAT section 2.3);

Outstanding premiums and agents' debit balances for branches (LICAT section 12.2.5);

Reduction in negative reserves deduction / assets required for stop-loss arrangements.

June 1, 2023 OSFI Launches Public Consultations on Solo Capital Requirements and Solo Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) Requirements OSFI has released two draft frameworks for open public consultation: Parental Solo TLAC Framework for Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs)

Parental Solo Capital Framework for Federally Regulated Life Insurers Solo capital, or solo TLAC in the case of D-SIBs, is a measure of the loss-absorbing capacity available to the stand-alone, or solo, parent bank or operating life insurer. While OSFI's Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) Guideline applicable to D-SIBs and its Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) Guideline applicable to Life IAIGs measure loss-absorbing capacity on a group consolidated basis, solo requirements focus on the loss-absorbing capacity of the parent only. When the parent of an internationally active financial group is adequately capitalized on a stand-alone basis, its capacity to protect the interests of its depositors, policyholders, and creditors from losses in times of stress is greatly enhanced. In addition, such capitalization allows the parent to function as a source of strength to its subsidiaries and foreign branches. These outcomes are aligned with OSFI's mandate of protecting the interests of depositors, policyholders, and creditors. The Framework itself is considered by OSFI to be consistent with its international commitments pertaining to the regulation and supervision of financial institutions. Comments were due June 30, 2023

May 10, 2023 Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) Guideline Review for Wholesale Funding Sources with Retail-like Characteristics OSFI is launching a review of the liquidity treatment provided in the Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) Guideline for wholesale funding sources with retail-like characteristics, such as high-interest savings account exchange traded funds (HISA ETFs). In a rising rate environment, these products have seen significant growth as they aim to mimic traditional savings accounts through an ETF structure while offering higher yields. The higher yield is supplemented by the product's liquidity, as clients' withdrawals are usually not subject to restrictions. This review aims to assess the need for new wholesale funding categories to appropriately reflect the risks of such retail-like wholesale products. OSFI will also analyze any similar types of products with retail characteristics, but which banks access via a financial institution's intermediation. OSFI requests feedback about the liquidity treatment of wholesale funding products with retail-like characteristics. Comments due June 21, 2023

Bank of Canada

Finance Canada

June 9, 2023 Consultation on Strengthening Canada's Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing Regime Finance Canada has launched a public consultation to examine ways to improve Canada's Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing (AML/ATF) Regime. The consultation paper is intended to support the 2023 Parliamentary Review of the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (PCMLTFA) and consult on potential policy measures, some of which may be considered for future legislative and regulatory amendments, including to the PCMLTFA and the Criminal Code. Part I of the paper provides an overview of Canada's AML/ATF Regime and government efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. Part II explores ways to enhance the operational effectiveness of the AML/ATF Regime to investigate and prosecute money laundering and terrorist financing and deprive criminals of the proceeds of crime. Part III considers the legislative and regulatory framework of the PCMLTFA. Part IV discusses national and economic security. The paper also contains an annex of further technical proposals to modernize and enhance the AML/ATF legislative and regulatory framework. Comments are due Aug. 1, 2023

Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

June 29, 2023 Public Consultation on the Revision of Recommendation 8 and its Interpretive Note FATF has proposed a draft amendment text of Recommendation 8 of the FATF Standards and its Interpretive Note (R.8/INR.8), which is intended to protect non-profit organizations (NPOs) from possible terrorist financing abuse. One question of particular interest is that examples of measures provided in a paragraph of the Interpretative Note that countries can apply to NPOs according to their terrorist financing risk exposure may have been perceived by some countries or jurisdictions as compulsory. The draft amendment text attempts to remedy this, amongst other issues. Comments are due Aug. 18, 2023

June 29, 2023 Public Consultation on the FATF Best Practice Paper to Combat the Abuse of Non Profit Organisations Undertaken in parallel with the Public Consultation on the Revision of Recommendation 8 (R.8) and its Interpretive Note, FATF has proposed an updated FATF Best Practice Paper to Combat the Abuse of NPOs (non-profit organizations) for consultation. FATF is particularly interested in input with respect to: Mitigating TF risk at an NPO individual level (section 3.2 and Annex B of the Best Practice Paper (BPP));

Implementing good governance at an NPO individual level to meet R.8 objectives (section 3.4 and Annex B of the BPP);

Financial institutions' initiatives to ensure access of legitimate NPOs to financial services, including risk-based mitigating measures (section 4.2 and Annex C of the BPP);

NPOs and donors' initiatives to ensure access of legitimate NPOs to financial services (section 4.3 and Annex C of the BPP); and

Examples of misapplication of R.8, to identify avoidable practices and to help countries, financial institutions and NPOs correctly implement the risk-based approach. Comments are due Aug. 18, 2023

Financial Stability Board (FSB)

June 22, 2023 Enhancing Third-Party Risk Management and Oversight: A toolkit for financial institutions and financial authorities - Consultative document The FSB has responded to concerns over the risks related to outsourcing and third-party service relationships, which have grown in recent years as part of the digitalisation of the financial services sector, with this consultative document. Enhancing Third-Party Risk Management and Oversight is a toolkit intended to: Reduce fragmentation in regulatory and supervisory approaches to financial institutions' third-party risk management across jurisdictions and different areas of the financial services sector;

Strengthen financial institutions' ability to manage third-party risks and financial authorities' ability to monitor and strengthen the resilience of the financial system; and

Facilitate coordination among relevant stakeholders (i.e., financial authorities, financial institutions and third-party service providers). To facilitate this, the toolkit includes: A list of common terms and definitions to improve clarity and consistency across financial institutions and to improve communication among relevant stakeholders;

Tools to help financial institutions identify critical services and manage potential risks throughout the lifecycle of a third-party service relationship; and

Tools for supervising how financial institutions manage third-party risks, and for identifying, monitoring and managing systemic third-party dependencies and potential systemic risks. Comments are due Aug. 22, 2023

International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS)

June 23, 2023 Public Consultation on Insurance Capital Standard as a Prescribed Capital Requirement IAIS has issued a consultation document seeking feedback with respect to the global Insurance Capital Standard (ICS) ahead of its adoption as a group Prescribed Capital Requirement (PCR) for Internationally Active Insurance Groups (IAIGs) at year-end 2024. The document includes the Insurance Capital Standard itself, as envisaged by the IAIS pending stakeholder comments. Comments are due Sept. 21, 2023

May 23, 2023 IAIS publishes Issues Paper on Insurance Sector Operational Resilience Issues Paper on Insurance Sector Operational Resilience identifies issues impacting operational resilience in the insurance sector and provides examples of how supervisors are approaching these developments, with consideration of lessons learnt during the Covid-19 pandemic. It addresses three topics: Cyber resilience

Third-party outsourcing

Business Continuity Management IAIS had released a previous version of the Issues Paper for comment; it incorporated this feedback in the current Issues Paper. The summary of feedback, and IAIS' responses, are available here.

Payments Canada

June 23, 2023 Payments Canada Standards Updated Retail Batch Payment System: Rule B9 – Manual Balancing for the Purposes of Settlement (Administrative amendment to Appendix IV, to update Bank of Canada contact information)

Rule F1 – Rules applicable to Automated Funds Transfer (AFT) Transactions (Administrative amendment to remove an outdated section reference) Effective June 23, 2023

Legislation

June 30, 2023 Proclamation: Unclaimed Asset Regime Order Fixing June 30, 2023, as the Day on Which Certain Provisions of the Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No. 1 Come into Force, SI/2023-22, was published in the Canada Gazette Part II on July 5, 2023. The Order brings into force legislative amendments that update the unclaimed asset regime by expanding it to include foreign denominated assets and making it easier for owners of unclaimed assets to become aware of their accounts and claim them. The following Acts are amended: The Bank of Canada Act, to create an explicit authority for the Bank of Canada to publish unclaimed asset information online;

The Trust and Loan Companies Act and the Bank Act to (1) expand the definition of unclaimed assets to include foreign denominated deposits and instruments; (2) require financial institutions to notify asset owners by electronic means (such as email) in addition to mail; (3) require financial institutions to disclose more information to the Bank of Canada, namely social insurance number and date of birth to facilitate the validation of claims. Amendments take effect June 30, 2023

June 24, 2023 [Proposed] Regulations Amending the Pension Benefits Standards Regulations, 1985 (Negotiated Contribution Plans) The proposed Regulations would exempt negotiated contribution plans from solvency funding requirements and set out enhanced going concern funding standards as well as the information requirements for plan governance and funding policies. The stated rationale for these proposed Regulations is that they would allow negotiated contribution plans to offer more sustainable benefit levels and enhance the retirement security of plan members and retirees. If finalized, the Regulations would come into force on the day Division 8 of the Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No. 1comes into force, but if they were registered after that day, they would come into force on the day on which they are registered. Comments are due July 24, 2023.

June 24, 2023 [Proposed] Regulations Amending the Pension Benefits Standards Regulations, 1985 (Persons who Cannot be Located) The proposed Regulations would set out the information required to be provided to and published by the entity designated to receive and hold the unclaimed pension balances from terminated federally regulated pension plans. The proposed Regulations would also specify who qualifies as an eligible claimant of unclaimed pension assets and establish the period for how long the designated entity can administer the unclaimed assets before the funds are transferred to the Crown. If finalized, the Regulations would come into force on the day section 142 of the Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No. 1comes into force, but if they were registered after that day, they would come into force on the day on which they are registered. Comments are due July 24, 2023

June 22, 2023 Budget Implementation Act, 2023, No. 1, SC 2023, c. 26 Budget Implementation Act, 2023, No. 1, SC 2023, c. 26(Bill C-47), received Royal Assent on June 22, 2023.

Part 4, Division 1 amends the Bank Act to strengthen the regime for dealing with complaints against banks and authorized foreign banks by, among other things, providing for the designation of a not-for-profit body corporate to be the sole external complaints body. Consequential amendments are also made to the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada Act and related amendments to the Financial Consumer Protection Framework Regulations. Part 4, Division 3, Subdivision A amends the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act to, among other things: Require persons or entities referred to in section 5 of that Act to report to the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada information that is related to a disclosure made under the Special Economic Measures Act or the Justice for Victims of Corrupt Foreign Officials Act (Sergei Magnitsky Law);

Strengthen the registration framework for persons or entities referred in paragraphs 5(h) and (h.‍1) of the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act, which are often referred to as money services businesses;

Create two new offences relating to persons or entities who engage in activities for which they are not registered under that Act and the structuring of financial transactions undertaken to avoid reporting obligations under that Act, as well as a new offence relating to reprisals by employers against employees who fulfill obligations under that Act;

Facilitate the sharing, between the Minister of Finance, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, of information that relates to their respective mandates; and

Authorize the Minister of Finance to issue directives to persons and entities referred in section 5 of that Act in respect of risks relating to the financing of threats to the security of Canada. Part 4, Division 10 further amends the amends the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act, along with the Special Economic Measures Act, and the Justice for Victims of Corrupt Foreign Officials Act (Sergei Magnitsky Law) to strengthen Canada's ability to take economic measures against certain persons. Part 4, Division 29 establishes the Canadian Dental Care Plan. Part 4, Division 33 amends the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Act, the Trust and Loan Companies Act, the Bank Act and the Insurance Companies Act to, among other things: Expand the mandate of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions to include the supervision of federal financial institutions, to determine whether they have adequate policies and procedures to protect themselves against threats to their integrity or security; and

Expand the Superintendent of Financial Institutions' powers to issue directions to, and to take control of, a federal financial institution in certain circumstances. Part 4, Division 37 amends the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act to clarify that the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation may administer any contract related to deposit insurance entered into by the Minister of Finance and to allow the Minister to increase the deposit insurance coverage limit until April 30, 2024. Part 4, Division 1 in force on June 22, 2023.

Part 4, Division 3 in force on June 22, 2023.

Part 4, Division 3, Subdivision A in force on June 22, 2023, except ss. 181, 182, 185, 186, 192, 205, 206 in force on proclamation; s. 203, 204(2) in force June 22, 2024.

Part 4, Division 10 in force on June 22, 2023.

Part 4, Division 29 in force on June 22, 2023.

Part 4, Division 33 in force on June 22, 2023, with the exceptions of s section 518, subsections 523(1) and (3), sections 539 and 543, subsections 544(1) and (3) and 556(1) and (3), sections 568, 578, 582 and 583, subsections 585(1) and (3) and section 598, which come into force on January 1, 2024.

Part 4, Division 37 in force on June 22, 2023, except for subsection 626(2) and section 628, which come into force on April 30, 2024.