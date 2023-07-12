ARTICLE

Canada: Views From The Market Podcast - Episode 89 – Private Debt: How It Works And Why It's A Growing Presence In Canada

Mario's guest on this edition of the podcast, Brandon Lalonde of FrontWell Capital Partners, discusses FrontWell's emergence as a key facilitator of private debt. Equally able to participate alone or in a syndicate, FrontWell lends against assets or cash flow in transition situations where a fundamentally strong business is in a capital-intensive growth phase or re-positioning after an adverse event. Current economic uncertainty is bringing this form of lending, which has been uncommon in Canada, to the fore, as interest rate pressure causes Canada's bank lenders to tighten their lending criteria.

