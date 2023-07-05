self

Today's podcast guest is Jordan Fish of Blair Franklin, an M&A advisory practice with 20 years of Canadian midmarket experience. He and Mario discuss the state of the market at the midway mark of 2023, as buyers focus on higher quality assets and take a more cautious approach that is leading to extended due diligence processes. Sectors discussed include financial services, which continues to see significant deal flow, and technology, where disciplined companies with good cash flow are attracting the most attention.

