Canada:
Views from the Market Podcast: Episode 88 – The Midmarket At Mid-Year: How 2023 Is Shaping Up (Podcast)
05 July 2023
Stikeman Elliott LLP
Today's podcast guest is Jordan Fish of Blair Franklin, an
M&A advisory practice with 20 years of Canadian midmarket
experience. He and Mario discuss the state of the market at the
midway mark of 2023, as buyers focus on higher quality assets and
take a more cautious approach that is leading to extended due
diligence processes. Sectors discussed include financial services,
which continues to see significant deal flow, and technology, where
disciplined companies with good cash flow are attracting the most
attention.
