Corporate Restructuring and Advisory partnerScott Bomhofhosted the latest episode of the Turnaround Management Association's Toronto Chapter podcast.

In the 30-minute episode titled "The Banking Crisis-A perspective from the CDIC", Scott interviews Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Vice President of Risk and Resolution Gina Byrne. Together, Scott and Gina delve into the recent banking crisis in the U.S. that resulted in some spill over into Europe.

The episode discusses the differences in the regulatory regimes and explains why the Canadian system has been described by some media as the envy of the world.