May 2, 2023

New Real Estate Teams Rules Are in Effect BCFSA has issued a reminder to real estate licensees that amendments to the Real Estate Services Rules (the Rules) respecting real estate teams came into effect on April 1, 2023. Under the Rules, a group of two or more licensees must register as a real estate team with BCFSA if the licensees in the group do any of the following while providing trading services: Represent themselves to the public as a single entity (not limited to advertising);

Regularly act as designated agents of the same client; or

Regularly work together in a manner that creates implied agency with the same party. Unlicensed assistants do not, for regulatory purposes, count as part of the total membership of a team.