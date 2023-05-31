ARTICLE

Mario's guest this week, Eric Castonguay of PwC's Corporate Finance Group, discusses the resilience of midmarket M&A in Canada, which continues to be driven by the aging of the baby boomers, Covid burnout and a sense among corporate leaders that long-term survival requires transformative change. Private equity's need to deploy capital is also a factor. Even so, 2023 is in many respects a buyer's market, with today's typical deal being more structured, more strongly diligenced and slower to close than was the case in the frenzy of 2021.

