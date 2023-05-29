David Dodge joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the Bank of Canada's Financial Services Review and share his perspectives on where he sees the Bank going from here. He says a big challenge right now is that policies aimed to restore price stability can result in less financial stability. This is the dilemma being faced in Canada and by central banks around the world.

