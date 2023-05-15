self

Joining Mario for this podcast is Ray Gingras of Coldwater Corporate Finance, who shares some of his experiences supporting owner-operators through the arduous and usually unfamiliar process of selling their businesses. While the economy may generally be slowing, Ray and his firm continue to be very busy as strategic buyers prioritize locking up the long-term value that Coldwater's midmarket clients are able to provide.

