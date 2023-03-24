Publication of Regulatory Actions

BCFSA has developed a new Administrative Process, entitled Publication of Regulatory Actions. It offers clarity around the publication of Notices of Hearings, Decisions and other regulatory actions and sets out how long they will be publicly available. As a general practice, all Notices of Hearings and Decisions will be publicly available and searchable on the BCFSA website.

Decisions will remain on the BCFSA website in perpetuity and will also be posted to CanLII, an open online platform for judicial decisions and legislation. However, the process also sets out how long BCFSA will link discipline or suspensions orders to its search function for real estate licensees and mortgage brokers.