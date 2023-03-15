self

Episode Description

Mario is joined today by Leon Chen and Rob Shilton, members of Kayne's Los Angeles office. Rob and Leon, whose special focus is on growth equity for tech and tech-enabled businesses, describe the efficiency and resilience that are characteristic of the Canadian companies that make up a large part of their portfolio. They and Mario also discuss the market's recent shift away from "grow at all costs" to a profitability focus and the opportunities that are emerging as we move into 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.