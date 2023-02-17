ESG assessments and its credibility for determining investment strategies has been a mainstay discussion, with many concerned about the lack of standardized measurements.

Speaking with the Financial Post on the topic, partner and lead of the firm's Climate Change practice Tyson Dyck agreed that "there are many challenges" when it comes to measuring ESG.

"Some ESG-related metrics are not easily quantifiable," Tyson said.

"Some metrics may be meaningful for some companies but not others. Different companies may face different challenges in collecting relevant data, especially where data comes from third parties."

