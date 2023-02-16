In this bulletin:
- Changes to Offering Memorandum Prospectus Exemption – Will New Issues be Grounded?
- Ontario's Exempt Market (But Not Penguins) See Continued Growth
- FSRA Announces Consultation on Proposed Guidance on IT Risk Management – Filtering Out the Salt
- Can't Stay on an Island – CSA Publishes Amendments Relating to Institutional Trade Matching and Settlement
In Brief: Not All Penguins Are Short: Short Selling in Canada Consultation ▪ Review of IIROC Arbitration Program – No Camouflage ▪ A Little Breathing Room – FSRA Announces Additional Time to Comply with Title Protection Framework in Ontario ▪ All Things Endangered – AMF Proposes DSC Ban for Segregated Funds ▪ Penguins Can't Complain – AMF Re-Releases Draft Regulation on Complaint Processing
Important Reminders: New Year's Survey: Investment Fund Managers
BLG's Resource Corner
News
Click the link to access a PDF of our full, monthly bulletin summarizing these recent developments. >> AUM Law Bulletin | Penguin Awareness Edition | January 2023
