The Financial Post reports on David Dodge's warning that the federal government's path back to fiscal balance may be more precarious than it seems, and could be disrupted by a number of daunting economic challenges in the coming decade. Ottawa faces the prospect that Canada's two main fiscal anchors, the debt-to-gross domestic product ratio and a ratio measuring interest costs as a percentage of revenue, remain elevated for years.

David and Richard Dion co-authored the new paper, Assessing the Potential Risks to the Sustainability of the Government of Canada's Current Fiscal Plan, which was prepared in collaboration with Robert Asselin, Senior Vice President of Policy at the Business Council of Canada.

