Consultation on CUDIC Differential Premium System for Credit Unions

The BCFSA notes that it is consulting on the proposed Credit Union Deposit Insurance Corporation of B.C. (CUDIC) Differential Premium System (DPS) ranges to be implemented for the 2023 premium assessment process. The ranges will be used within the DPS to determine premium assessment scores for credit unions.

On June 29, 2021, BCFSA released an advisory to announce the implementation of the new premium assessment methodology. This new methodology will replace the risk-based assessment methodology on April 1, 2023. At that time, BCFSA stated that it will work with credit unions to review and communicate the ranges to be used in the determination of the 2023 CUDIC premium assessment scores for credit unions.