On December 8, 2022, the Ontario government announced that it is launching consultations for the 2023 Budget.

The announcement states that the government is "seeking ideas from workers, families, business owners and communities on what they need and what they want to see in the 2023 Budget."

In-person consultations will be held across the province beginning in January 2023, which is also when the government plans to launch its online survey. Individuals and organizations may also submit their ideas by email or mail to the Ministry of Finance.

For details on how to participate, see the government's 2023 Budget consultations page.

