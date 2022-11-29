Mortgage Services Act, SBC 2022, c. 27 (Bill 29)

The new Mortgage Services Act, which will repeal and replace the Mortgage Brokers Act,was given Royal Assent on Nov. 3, 2022. It is to be brought into force on proclamation.

The new Act will allow the BC Financial Services Authority (BCFSA) to develop rules for licensing and licensee conduct, as recommended by the Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering (Cullen Commission). To strengthen regulatory compliance, the bill requires licensing with limited exemptions, and gives BCFSA the power to set standards of conduct and enhance disclosure and reporting obligations.

The new bill draws on the licensing and penalties framework of the Real Estate Services Act, and is aimed at creating a framework to address a number of the Cullen Commission's recommendations, including those directed at reducing money laundering in the real estate sector.

In a news release, the Ministry of Finance has indicated that the timeline for introduction of the new rules would be no earlier than late 2023. In her comments to the Committee of the Whole House in the Legislative Assembly, the Honourable Selina Robinson, Minister of Finance, stated that the earliest that the Act would be brought into force would be in the autumn of 2023, given the time required to develop rules and regulations under the Act.

BLG has published a bulletin on this matter: Sweeping Changes to the Regulation of Mortgage Brokers in B.C.