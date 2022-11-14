Canadian entrepreneurs looking to expand their businesses beyond the geographic confines of their home dominion must consider a vast range of questions to ensure they're fit to branch out. In an article published by Best Lawyers, counsel Didier Culat gives a list of issues and questions that must be considered when planning international business expansion.

Some solutions to what Canadian entrepreneurs will face as the country rights the economic ship can be found in the free-trade agreements that Canada has enacted with 53 countries. If entrepreneurs are to leverage the opportunities these pacts present, they need to take the time now to plan their next moves, considering some of the issues and questions related to international business expansion.

Originally published Oct 12, 2022

