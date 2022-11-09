Canada:
Keeping An Eye On Future Growth: Fall Economic Statement 2022
09 November 2022
Bennett Jones LLP
Anne McLellan joins BNN Bloomberg
to discuss whether the message Canada's Minister of Finance is
sending in the Fall Economic Statement is clear—as the
federal government tries to help struggling Canadians without
fanning the flames of inflation.
Anne says the government faces the challenge of striking a balance.
As it helps Canadians most in need, it must also keep its eye on
the future by setting up the economy up for future growth.
