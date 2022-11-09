Anne McLellan joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss whether the message Canada's Minister of Finance is sending in the Fall Economic Statement is clear—as the federal government tries to help struggling Canadians without fanning the flames of inflation.



Anne says the government faces the challenge of striking a balance. As it helps Canadians most in need, it must also keep its eye on the future by setting up the economy up for future growth.

