The Lawyer's Daily
Jason Kroft and Ghazal Hamedani co-author an article in The Lawyer's Daily that discusses Canada's federal carbon pricing regime.
In our previous article "Sustainable finance and carbon market: An overview," we introduced sustainable finance and provided an overview on carbon financing. In this article, we will focus on the Canadian...
Read the full article here (PDF)
Originally Published by The Lawyer's Daily
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.