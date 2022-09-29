Call for Credit Union Capital Modernization Working Group Members

BCFSA has issued an open call to B.C. credit unions, inviting applications to join a working group as part of its Capital Modernization Framework Project. The Project to modernize the capital framework for B.C.'s credit unions is a multi-year initiative to ensure that capital adequacy requirements for credit unions continue to reflect underlying risks and, as appropriate, developments in international standards and best practices.

Working group members will participate in focused discussions and will be invited to provide feedback and impact analysis on targeted topics. Feedback from the working group will inform the development of a discussion paper to be released for public consultation in 2023.