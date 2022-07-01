When using a mobile device, please view this webpage in landscape mode.
May 2022
Published
Title and Brief Summary
Status
Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI)
May 26, 2022
Draft Guideline: Guideline B-15, Climate Risk Management.
OSFI has released a drafted version of Guideline B-15: Climate Risk Management, proposing a framework to guide federally regulated financial institutions in their climate-related governance and risk management practices. OSFI welcomes comment to draft Guideline B-15 before August 19, 2022.
Comment by August 19, 2022
May 20, 2022
Proposed Revisions to Guideline E-23 on Model Risk Management
In September 2017, OSFI issued Guideline-E23: Enterprise-Wide Model Risk Management for Deposit-Taking Institutions, which set out OSFI's expectations on the life cycle approach to managing the use of models by federally regulated deposit taking institutions (DTIs).
OSFI plans to expand the scope of Guideline E-23 to address emerging risks and to clarify OSFI's expectations that all federally regulated financial institutions (FRFIs) and federally regulated pension plans (FRPPs) appropriately assess and manage model risks at the enterprise level. OSFI will take a balanced approach that is reflective of proportionality considerations for FRFIs and FRPPs based on the model risk management framework under which they operate. OSFI's risk-based approach will also recognize FRFIs' and FRPPs' desire to innovate and preserve agility in model development while maintaining the importance of appropriate model risk management.
OSFI plans to launch a consultation on Guideline E-23 in March 2023, with final guidance planned for publication by the end of 2023 and target implementation by June 2024. At this point, OSFI is seeking input from stakeholders on the expanded scope of application and models along with any other element of the current Guideline E-23 where additional detail or greater clarity would be beneficial.
Comment by June 30, 2022
May 16, 2022
OSFI's expectations for CDOR Transition
The OSFI supports the move towards more robust interest-rate benchmarks, including efforts to transition the Canadian financial system to primarily using the Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average (CORRA) in place of the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate (CDOR). The confirmation of CDOR cessation dates begins a critical phase in the transition to alternative reference rates in Canada. As a result, OSFI expects FRFIs and FRPPs with transactions linked to CDOR will make every effort to ensure a seamless transition to new reference rates, prior to the respective cessation dates.
May 18, 2022
Chief Actuary of Canada Seeks External Peer Review Panel for 31st Actuarial Report on the Canada Pension Plan
The Office of the Chief Actuary (OCA) is commissioning an external peer review of its next (31) Actuarial Report on the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), expected to be released in December 2022.
Application forms and the terms of reference are available and must be submitted before the end of the day on July 15, 2022. Previous CPP actuarial reports and independent peer reviews are also available.
Submissions by July 15, 2022
International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS)
IAIS' Holistic Framework Virtual Roundtable
The IAIS will hold a virtual public roundtable on the implementation of IAIS' Holistic Framework, designed to assess and mitigate systemic risk in the global insurance sector. This IAIS virtual roundtable will take place 13.00-15.30 CEST on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. To register for this event, see here.
Bank of Canada
May 16, 2022
|
CARR Welcomes RBSL's Decision to Cease the Publication of CDOR After June 28, 2024
Canadian Alternative Reference Rate Working Group (CARR) has signalled its support of Refinitiv Benchmark Services (U.K.) Limited's (RBSL) announcement that it would cease publication of CDOR after June 28, 2024. Alongside this announcement:
Following RBSL's decision, CARR has published two supporting documents:
Comments by June 13, 2022
Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC)
May 5, 2022
|
Sectoral and Geographic Advisory: Underground Banking through Unregistered Money Services Businesses
This advisory focuses on money laundering and terrorist activity financing risks associated with underground banking through unregistered money services businesses; and describes key attributes of underground banking in Canada, particularly as carried out by unregistered money services businesses in Metro Vancouver, the Greater Toronto Area, and, to a lesser extent, in the Calgary-Edmonton Corridor.
Payments Canada
Upcoming Changes to Rules, Procedures & Standards
Bank for International Settlements (BIS)
May 31, 2022
|
Basel Committee finalises principles on climate-related financial risks, progresses work on specifying cryptoassets' prudential treatment and agrees on way forward for the G-SIB assessment methodology review
At its meeting on May 27, the Basel Committee:
May 23, 2022
Central Banks Highlight Ways to Tackle Private Debt Build-Up in the Wake of the Pandemic
A new report, Private Sector Debt And Financial Stability (CGFS Papers No. 67) published by the Committee on the Global Financial System (CGFS) addresses emerging debt vulnerabilities including high debt among weaker businesses and a booming housing market, suggesting ways for policymakers to tackle these vulnerabilities in this uncertain post-pandemic macroeconomic environment.
Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC)
May 2, 2022
|
Changes to Expand CDIC Deposit Protection Now in Effect
The Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) is ushering in the second phase of changes to further expand and strengthen deposit protection. The following changes are in effect as of April 30, 2022:
Legislation
May 10, 2022
|
Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1
Bill C-19, An Act to implement certain provisions of the budget tabled in Parliament on April 7, 2022 and other measures (44th Parliament, 1st session, November 22, 2021, to present) has completed second reading and been referred to the Standing Committee on Finance (House of Commons).
This proposed legislation is set to amend:
