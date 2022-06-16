David Dodge, Serge Dupont and Mark Jewett are co-authors of Deciding on a Digital Dollar: The Necessary Steps for Canada, developed jointly by Bennett Jones and the Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI).

A growing number of countries around the world are considering or implementing retail central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) that could be used by both consumers and businesses. Before Canada joins its peers in this endeavour, it can learn from their experiences.

This conference report is based on an April 2022 workshop attended by Canadian and international experts. The discussion focused on the international backdrop and what can be learned from global leaders in CBDCs, to determine next steps for Canada and to assess the legal and regulatory changes required to support a Canadian CBDC.

