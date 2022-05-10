The British Columbia (BC) Reporter provides a monthly summary of BC's legislative and regulatory developments of relevance to provincially regulated financial institutions. It does not address Canadian federal financial services legislative and regulatory developments, although this information is provided by BLG separately. In addition, purely technical and administrative changes (such as changes to reporting forms) are not covered.
March 2022/April 2022
Published
Title and Brief Summary
April 25, 2022
|
Introduction of Bill 21: Professional Governance Amendment Act, 2022 (3rd Session, 42nd Parliament (2022)
Amending:
April 25, 2022
|
Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2022
Bill 6, Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2022 (3rd Session, 42nd Parliament) received third reading April 25, 2022 and is now partially in force (see details). Acts affected by Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2022:
Partially in force as at April 25, 2022
Volume CLXII, 2022, No. 13, March 31
Published: Maa-Nulth First Nations Tax Treatment Agreement Amendment Agreement (No. 2)
Amendment agreement dated July 12 2021.
Amendments to BC Regulations
March 30, 2022
|
Gender-based words removed from hundreds of provincial regulations
The provincial government issued Orders in Council 157/2022 and 158/2022, which amends many regulations by replacing gendered language with non-gendered alternatives.
March 30, 2022
|
B.C. Regulation, 76/2022
Amends B.C. Regulation. 273/2004 — Disclosure of the Cost of Consumer Credit Regulation and 57/2009 — Payday Loans Regulation
Statutory Authority: Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act
Order in Council No. 157/2022, March 30, 2022
Effective March 30, 2022
March 30, 2022
|
B.C. Regulation, 76/2022
Amends B.C. Reg. 308/90 — Credit Union Directors Election Regulation
Statutory Authority: Credit Union Incorporation Act
Order in Council No. 157/2022, March 30, 2022
Effective March 30, 2022
March 30, 2022
|
B.C. Regulation, 76/2022
Amends B.C. Reg. 366/2007 — Insurer Exemption Regulation
Statutory Authority: Financial Institutions Act
Order in Council No. 157/2022, March 30, 2022
Effective March 30, 2022
