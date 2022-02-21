Fasken advised RiverFort Global Capital Ltd. on amendments to a secured loan facility initially entered into in 2018 with Lions Bay Capital Inc., a TSX-V listed company.

The loan facility was increased to US$2 million, the proceeds of which will be used to fulfil the initial tranche of a loan and option agreement with Salamander Mining International Ltd., and 1,438,686 warrants will be issued to RiverFort Global as a condition subsequent to receipt of funds.

We advised RiverFort with a team led by Jodi Katz, and included Thomas Wexler and Gabrielle Motuz.