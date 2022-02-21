RiverFort Global Capital Ltd.

Fasken advised RiverFort Global Capital Ltd. on a convertible credit facility financing agreement with Blackhawk Growth Corp. for up to C$10 million. The proceeds are intended to be used to support Blackhawk's research in Trip Pharma. Blackhawk will draw down an initial tranche of C$2.5 million, maturing on November 22, 2023. Subsequent drawdowns will be subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions. In connection with each drawdown, warrants will also be issued.

We advised RiverFort Global Capital Ltd. with a team led by Jodi Katz, and included Thomas Wexler and Gabrielle Motuz.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.