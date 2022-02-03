Modernization

On January 25, 2022 the British Columbia Personal Property Registry (the "PPR") was replaced with a new online platform as part of the BC Registries and Online Services' modernization initiative. Amendments to the Personal Property Security Regulation, B.C. Reg. 227/2002 and Miscellaneous Registrations Regulation, B.C. Reg. 81/2004 (collectively, the "Amendments") came into force and effect on the same date.

The Amendments

Approved by Order in Council on December 13, 2021, the Amendments reflect changes to the registration system under the PPR. For example, prior to the Amendments the PPR stipulated that a debtor's name in a financing statement had to be limited to 25 characters, whereas pursuant to the Amendments, the PPR now accepts a debtor's full name regardless of length. This modernization in respect of the permitted length of the debtor's name in financing statements is notable as an incorrect debtor name can invalidate a PPR registration (which can ultimately lead to perfection and priority issues in respect of the security interest). The Amendments also make it possible for a registering party to enter e-mail addresses for themselves, the debtor and the secured party (in addition to their mailing addresses) bringing the PPR in line with personal property registration schemes in other Canadian jurisdictions.

Some of the key changes effected by the Amendments are as follows: