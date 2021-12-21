ARTICLE

On December 9, 2021, Nunasi Corporation announced the sale of its 51% ownership interest in Malca-Amit (NWT) Ltd. to Malca-Amit North America, Inc., which owns the remaining 49%.

Malca-Amit (NWT) Ltd. is located in Yellowknife, NWT, and provides local armoured car courier services as well as international shipping services primarily for products from select diamond mines.

Nunasi Corporation is a 100% Inuit-owned development corporation headquartered in Iqaluit, Nunavut.

Gowling WLG advised Nunasi Corporation with respect to this sale with a team that included Alyssa Flaherty-Spence, Martin Roy and Cam Cameron.

