November 24, 2021

8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Webinar

8 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET



Connection details will be provided after you register.

Presented by BLG LLP, Baker Tilly Ottawa LLP and RBC Royal Bank

Please join us for a virtual seminar from our team of Legal, Accounting and Banking (LAB) experts where they will provide you with a comprehensive update on the recent changes and issues affecting not-for-profit and charitable organizations during the recovery from the global pandemic. The 14th annual LAB webinar will be held virtually for the second year and at no cost.

Our speakers will discuss the following topics:

Legal > Corporate considerations and the Ontario Not-for-Profit Corporations Act

Corporate considerations and the Ontario Not-for-Profit Corporations Act Employment > Acing the hiring process from A to Z and Top 5 current COVID issues for employers

Acing the hiring process from A to Z and Top 5 current COVID issues for employers Accounting > How to make remote "work" – audit, accounting and tax perspectives

How to make remote "work" – audit, accounting and tax perspectives Tax > Fundraising is hard, staying onside with the Income Tax Act is harder, and other tax updates

Fundraising is hard, staying onside with the Income Tax Act is harder, and other tax updates Investment > Portfolio considerations within the current, prolonged low interest environment

Portfolio considerations within the current, prolonged low interest environment Banking > Re-Discovering Digital Banking: An update on payments modernization, some inside scoop on what's to come, and ways to protect yourself online

Re-Discovering Digital Banking: An update on payments modernization, some inside scoop on what's to come, and ways to protect yourself online Disrupting the Sector > A macro-economic update on the COVID impact to not-for-profits & what to look for in 2022 and beyond

We hope you can join us!

Speakers

Jeff Rowsell – CPA, CA, Senior Manager, Baker Tilly

Benoit Groulx – CPA, CA, Partner, Baker Tilly

Rosa Maria Iuliano – M.Acc, FCPA, FCA, Partner, Baker Tilly

Sylvie Lalonde – Counsel, BLG

Odessa O'Dell – Associate, BLG

Rannella Billy-Ochieng – Economist, RBC Royal Bank

Brandon Gorman – Vice President Treasury & Commercial Cards, RBC Royal Bank and Stephen Miller, Senior Director Cash Management Products, RBC Royal Bank

Roger Heard – Investment Advisor, RBC Dominion Securities and James Kinkaid, Vice President & Portfolio Manager, RBC Dominion Securities

Please RSVP by November 22, 2021. If you have any questions about this event, please email RSVPOttawa@blg.com.

CPD Credit Information

This session will qualify for CPD credits for CPAs and a certificate will be provided for those that request it. Please advise when your register if a certificate will be required.

BC – This course has been accredited for 4.0 hours. Course name: 14th Annual Not for Profit LAB (Legal, Accounting, Banking) Update. Course number: N24112021.

ON – This session is eligible for up to 4.0 Substantive Hours.

QC – Please note, the concept of "recognition" or "accreditation" has been abolished. By doing this, the Barreau is trying to make it easier for lawyers to claim mandatory CLE credits without a formal accreditation process. It is now up to individual lawyers to determine the eligibility of a training activity and to declare the hours in their "Dossier de formation en ligne".

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.