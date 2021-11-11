When using a mobile device, please view this webpage in landscape mode.
The British Columbia (BC) Reporter provides a monthly summary of B.C.'s legislative and regulatory developments of relevance to provincially regulated financial institutions. It does not address Canadian federal financial services legislative and regulatory developments, although this information is provided by BLG separately. In addition, purely technical and administrative changes (such as changes to reporting forms) are not covered.
September and October 2021
Institution
Published
Title and Brief Summary
BCFSA
October 19, 2021
BCFSA's 2021 Report on Pension Plans Registered in British Columbia
The BC Financial Services Authority (BCFSA) has released its 2021 Report on Pension Plans Registered in British Columbia. The report presents a snapshot of the current state of registered pension plans in British Columbia. It also provides an opportunity for the Superintendent of Pensions to engage with stakeholders and inform them of the work BCFSA is undertaking.
BCFSA
September 7, 2021
The BCFSA updated its Supervisory Framework to reflect changes in the financial marketplace over the past decade as well as the evolution of future financial products and services. The Supervisory Framework For Provincially Regulated Financial Institutions sets out the rationale, principles, concepts, and core processes that BCFSA uses to guide its supervision of provincially regulated financial institutions.
Legislative Assembly of British Columbia, 2nd Session, 42nd Parliament (2021)
October 28, 2021
Societies Amendment Act, 2021, c. 24
The Societies Amendment Act, 2021 (Bill No. 19) introduced on October 6, 2021, and which amends the Business Practices and Consumer Protection Authority Act in sections 89, 90, and 110, and amends the Credit Union Incorporation Act in sections 99, 100, and 112, received royal assent October 28, 2021. This act is partially in force.
Acts Affected By Societies Amendment Act, 2021
Legislative Assembly of British Columbia, 2nd Session, 42nd Parliament (2021)
October 28, 2021
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2021, c. 27
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2021 (Bill No. 21) introduced on October 7, 2021 and which amends among others the Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act, SBC 2004, c.2 in sections 35-38, received royal assent on October 28, 2021. This act is partially in force.
Acts Affected By Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2021
